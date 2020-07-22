Team Ineos to change name to Ineos Grenadiers 

British superteam Team Ineos will be changing its name to Ineos Grenadiers for the Tour de France.

Team officials confirmed Wednesday that the change “will align the team with the Grenadier, a no-nonsense 4×4 vehicle designed, engineered and manufactured by Ineos Automotive.”

The team will assume its new identity from August 29, just in time for the Tour de France’s Grand Départ.

According to reports in Ride Media, the name change will see the team’s jersey changing from its current dark red to dark blue, with the Grenadier logo will replace much of the Ineos branding, which will instead have a less prominent position on the kit.

The new name will promote the new SUV launched by petrochemical company Ineos. The Grenadier will be billionaire team owner Jim Ratcliffe’s first foray into the automotive industry.

“In 2017, Ineos chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4×4 vehicle, built on purpose,” read the team’s statement. “The Grenadier’s design was unveiled in July 2020 and will go into production in late 2021.”

There is no confirmation as yet as to whether the team’s name will revert to Ineos after the Tour, September 20, though it has been stated that more information will be available mid-July. UCI regulations allow for one mid-season change of name and livery, with TuttoBici reporting that the team has already submitted its official request for the rebranding.