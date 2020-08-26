Team Ineos Grenadiers’ Pinarello fleet gets updated livery

Just in time for the Saturday start of the 2020 Tour de France, the Team Ineos Grenadiers — the team of defending champion Egan Bernal — is rolling out a fleet of Pinarello bicycles with brand new livery to match the new team name and colors.

Aside from the new paint, the bikes do not appear to have any other updates to equipment or frame design.

Pinarello has supplied bikes to seven of the past eight Tour winners, and it has an extensive history stretching back past Miguel Indurain who rode the brand en route to five consecutive Tours de France wins. The iconic Italian brand gained notoriety more recently as the bike that carried Chris Froome to Tour de France victory four times.

For most stages, Team Ineos Grenadiers will be on Pinarello Dogma F12 or Dogma F12 Xlight — with either disc or rim brakes — all done up with the latest branding and colors of the grand tour dominant team. The Dogma F12 is an all-rounder that looks an awful lot like an aero bike, thereby placing Pinarello a bit ahead of the curve of current trends that aim to blend those two categories more and more.

Team Ineos Grenadier is well prepared to defend the yellow jersey this year, with two young contenders — Bernal and Richard Carapaz — both capable of standing on the podium in Paris. And should Bernal or teammate Carapaz snag the maillot jaune, expect these Pinarellos to color-match the iconic color of the tour leader. Of course, they will have solid competition this year in the form of Team Jumbo-Visma, riding astride the iconic celeste green of Bianchi bikes.