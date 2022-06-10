Steven Kruijswijk: ‘It’s hard to say Tadej Pogačar has a weak spot’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

RIVES, France (VN) — Steven Kruijswijk is ready to do battle in next month’s Tour de France in an epic struggle for the yellow jersey against Tadej Pogačar.

The Dutch climber is expected to return to the Tour to help Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard take on Pogačar and try to wrestle away the yellow jersey.

“Pogačar has won it the past two years and the other races he’s won, so it is hard to say he has a weak point,” Kruijswijk said. “We will try to find out, and hopefully we can find it, and we can make use of that.”

Kruijswijk said Jumbo-Visma will be counting on its collective strength to try to topple Pogačar’s two-year run at the top of the Tour podium.

With double leaders and a fleet of support riders, Kruijswijk said the team hopes it can put Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates under pressure.

“I think we are on track, if you see how the guys are doing here,” Kruijswijk said. “We have had a good camp and we’ve been together for some time now.

“We discuss things a lot of things will go in the Tour de France and talk about what will be the good tactics we will use. Everybody is focused on doing their job.”

‘I believe we can go to the Tour with a lot of confidence’

Steven Kuijswijk is bullish on Jumbo-Visma’s chances. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The entire team already has one eye on the Tour and the looming showdown with Pogačar.

“At the Tour will find out if we did the right things in our preparation, but I believe we can go to the Tour with a lot of confidence,” he said.

“It’s always possible to improve. Primož has shown he is capable of winning grand tours and stage races, so he has all the aspects to win it, but in the end, you have to beat all the other guys.

“We cannot control how good Pogačar will be, but hopefully our team strength will help Primož and Jonas to be able to fight for yellow.”

Kruijswijk said he is confident he will race the Tour, but said the final selection will come after Tour de Suisse.

The team wants to have its options open in the last moment to see if everyone is at their best for the Tour,” he said.

The team is riding high this week, with Roglič and Vingegaard in pole position going into the decisive stages in the Alps this weekend to try to win the Dauphiné.

“We are looking to get through the stage Friday without spending too much energy and the GC will be decided Saturday and Sunday in the Alps,” he said. “We will be ready to help Primož and Jonas, and hopefully to control the race for them.”