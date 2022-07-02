Tour de France: Stefan Küng fined for shoving EF Education-EasyPost rider

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

NYBORG, Denmark (VN) — Stefan Küng was fined Saturday after shoving an EF Education-EasyPost rider during the second stage at the Tour de France.

The normally easy going Swiss rider on Groupama-FDJ was seen exchanging words and then shoving the helmet of EF rider Ruben Guerreiro with around 35km to go.

Helicopter TV images captured the pair exchanging words, and then Küng grabbed the back of Guerreiro’s helmet and shook it briefly.

The UCI race jury later fined Küng 500 Swiss francs and penalized him 20 UCI points.