Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Stefan Küng fined for shoving EF Education-EasyPost rider

The UCI race jury fined Küng 500 Swiss francs and penalized him 20 UCI points. 

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

NYBORG, Denmark (VN) — Stefan Küng was fined Saturday after shoving an EF Education-EasyPost rider during the second stage at the Tour de France.

The normally easy going Swiss rider on Groupama-FDJ was seen exchanging words and then shoving the helmet of EF rider Ruben Guerreiro with around 35km to go.

Helicopter TV images captured the pair exchanging words, and then Küng grabbed the back of Guerreiro’s helmet and shook it briefly.

The UCI race jury later fined Küng 500 Swiss francs and penalized him 20 UCI points.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo