Start times for Tour de France time trial stage 20

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jonas Vingegaard will start last Saturday wearing the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage of the 2022 Tour de France.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) is first at 13h05 (CET), while Vingegaard rolls down the ramp at 17h00 (CET).

Early riders will start at 90-second intervals, while the latter riders roll out at two-minute gaps.

The 40.7 kilometer race from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour is far more straightforward that the uphill La Planche des Belles Filles that was Vingegaard’s team-mate Primož Roglič’s undoing two years ago.

It is flat to rolling and lacks any categorized climbs, and should be very fast. Barring disaster, Vingegaard’s 3:26 lead should be plenty to defend yellow.

The technical 40.7km course will have three time checks, Aynac (km 10.4), Gramat (km 22.1) and Couzou (km 32.6).

Last year’s final TT was relatively similar and actually saw Tadej Pogačar finish behind Vingegaard, with the latter’s unexpected third place some 25 seconds faster than the eight place of the Slovenian.

Other GC riders looking to empty the tanks will be Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa Samsic), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe). Quintana is just eight seconds clear of Meintjes and 35 in front of Vlasov, and the battle for fifth place overall could be a very interesting one.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is for many the big favorite, the points jersey wearer having shown very impressive form throughout the race and proving a huge help to Vingegaard.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and the European champion will go deep on Saturday, motivated to give his team their first stage win of the race. Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will also be psyched, not least because he crashed in the opening time trial in Denmark and lost his chance.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) also missed out on day one, finishing back in fourth, and will be determined to improve on that.