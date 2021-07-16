Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Start times for final time trial at 2021 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar facing very different final TT

With a lead of more than five minutes to his nearest rivals, Saturday's time trial will be radically different from last year's final time trial.

LIBOURNE, France (VN) — What a difference a year makes.

About a year ago, everyone thought Primož Roglič had the 2020 Tour de France in the bag. Very few outside the UAE-Team Emirates team bus believed the miracle that was about to unfold.

Flash forward 10 months or so, and Tadej Pogačar faces a very different time trial to last year.

“I will have no stress, no pressure,” Pogačar said. “I will always try to do my best in any time trial, but I will not have any stress about my time trial tomorrow.”

The Slovenian coasted through Friday’s final transition stage to carry an insurmountable lead into Saturday’s time trial.

The looping course around the Bordeaux wine country should be little more than a coronation for the UAE-Team Emirates captain, who holds a 5:45 lead to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

Pogačar won’t take any chances during the rolling course, where the likes of Swiss specialists Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) will be battling for the win.

Here is the start list for 30.8km 20th stage from Libourne to Saint-Émilion:

This browser does not support PDFs. Please download the PDF to view it: Download PDF

