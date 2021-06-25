Love the Tour de France? Enter our Stage Winner Challenge

This year marks the 108th edition of the Tour de France with 23 teams and 184 riders taking to the Grand Depart in the start town of Brest. Over 21 stages riders will spar for victory, a crowning achievement in any rider’s career.

To make things even more exciting, we are challenging you to pick who you think will win each day’s stage. In addition to the bragging rights amongst your friends, we are also giving away a daily prize of an Outside+ membership, and a Grand Prize of a Tarmac SL7 Comp bike. More details on both prizes can be found below the entry form.

HOW TO PLAY & WIN

Fill out the form below each day during the Tour de France before the following day’s stage. One entry per person per day/stage. (U.S. residents only, sorry!) Come back daily to enter your pick. The cut-off to make your pick for each stage is 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT before each stage. Daily winners will be randomly selected from amongst all correct daily picks. The grand prize winner will be randomly selected from amongst all entries, correct or incorrect. See terms & conditions for more details.

Prizes

Grand Prize: Specialized Tarmac SL7 Comp

The new Tarmac is designed to go fast — there’s no if’s, and’s, or but’s about that — but it represents so much more than just aerodynamic prowess. With a lightweight, Rider-First Engineered™ frame, it delivers the best-possible ride characteristics, no matter the size. So no matter what you have planned for your new Tarmac, its ready to help you achieve your goals—PRs, KOMs, or podium top-steps. One bike to rule them all.

Daily Prizes: Outside+ Annual Membership

Outside+ offers exclusive access to stories and reviews from our network of 36 publications and brands, like VeloNews, Beta MTB, Backpacker, Beta MTB, SKI, Triathlete, Outside, and Yoga Journal. In addition to member-only content, you’ll receive an annual subscription to a magazine of your choice from any title on Outside+, as well as Outside magazine, event entries, training plans, recipes, books, workshops, workouts, interactive experiences with editors, pro athletes, coaches, and more.