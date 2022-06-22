Søren Kragh Andersen to part ways with Team DSM and miss Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Søren Kragh Andersen and Team DSM will part ways at the end of the season with the Danish rider and his current team both deciding not to enter negotiations over a new contract.

“While we are busy strengthening our team for next season, at the end of the year we can confirm that we will go our separate ways with Søren Kragh Andersen,” the team told VeloNews in a message sent Wednesday.

“We have enjoyed a successful seven years together with Søren and wish him all the best with his future. We look forward to finishing off the year and our time together in a good way.”

Kragh Andersen, 27, has been one of the team’s most consistent performers in recent years winning two stages of the Tour de France in 2020 and winning stages in both Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse. He has not won a race in 2022 but took top-10 finishes in both Gent-Wevelgem and Milan-San Remo earlier in the spring.

It’s unclear where the Danish rider will race in 2023 but Alpecin is reportedly leading the pack to sign him.

The Danish all-rounder is also set to miss out on a spot at the Tour de France with the team due to make its line-up official Thursday.

“We have seen in the past how important it is to have a fully committed team for the biggest goals. The team we have selected are motivated to go all towards the same goal. We still have ambitions together with Søren for the rest of the season and he will continue to race a great program in which we will chase success,” the team told VeloNews.

Romain Bardet is set to lead the team and hunt stage wins.

At the same time, Team DSM is reportedly close to signing a replacement rider with similar qualities. The team would not comment when asked which rider it was in negotiations with.