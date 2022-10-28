Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

Tour de France

VeloNews Events Tour de France
Tour de France

Santini brings customizable Tour de France yellow jersey tech to the masses

Tour de France jersey supplier Santini launches 'Custom' range that utilizes fit and fabrics featured in iconic yellow jersey.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Santini, the official supplier to the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, is making yellow jersey tech available to the masses.

The Italian apparel provider announced Friday that amateurs will be able to ride in the same high-performance fabrics as those worn by the likes of Jonas Vingegaard and Annemiek van Vleuten.

The new “Santini Custom” line enables amateur men’s and women’s teams to customize their own kit with the same top technical features that fit out the Tour’s iconic yellow jersey, and the partnering skinsuits and speedsuits that are used for time trials and road stages.

Women’s version of the Sleek Tour jersey from the Santini Custom line.

Santini’s new range may not make you as fast as defending Tour champions Van Vleuten and Vingegaard, but it will take you a tiny bit closer.

“The front and pockets have a weave designed to enhance thermoregulation under stress such as the hot July days during the Grande Boucle. A sleek second-skin fit, hidden zips, and raw cut sleeves with an internal silicone grip,” Santini said of its new ‘Custom’ offering.

“The road and time trial speed suits are the product consistent research and development focused on structural analysis of materials to improve combinations of fabrics, cut and wearability.  The aim of our R&D is to find materials that in terms of elasticity, position, and structure, positively influence air coming in contact with specific areas of the body, creating a continuous micro-flow that exerts aerodynamic thrust.  Tested in both the lab and wind tunnel to deliver the very best performance in any situation, of course.”

Amateur teams will be able to bring their own colors, designs, and logos to the Tour’s maillot jaune template via the www.santinicycling.com/custom portal.

Men’s version of the Sleek Tour jersey from the Santini Custom line.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo