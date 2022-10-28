Santini brings customizable Tour de France yellow jersey tech to the masses

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Santini, the official supplier to the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, is making yellow jersey tech available to the masses.

The Italian apparel provider announced Friday that amateurs will be able to ride in the same high-performance fabrics as those worn by the likes of Jonas Vingegaard and Annemiek van Vleuten.

The new “Santini Custom” line enables amateur men’s and women’s teams to customize their own kit with the same top technical features that fit out the Tour’s iconic yellow jersey, and the partnering skinsuits and speedsuits that are used for time trials and road stages.

Women’s version of the Sleek Tour jersey from the Santini Custom line.

Santini’s new range may not make you as fast as defending Tour champions Van Vleuten and Vingegaard, but it will take you a tiny bit closer.

“The front and pockets have a weave designed to enhance thermoregulation under stress such as the hot July days during the Grande Boucle. A sleek second-skin fit, hidden zips, and raw cut sleeves with an internal silicone grip,” Santini said of its new ‘Custom’ offering.

“The road and time trial speed suits are the product consistent research and development focused on structural analysis of materials to improve combinations of fabrics, cut and wearability. The aim of our R&D is to find materials that in terms of elasticity, position, and structure, positively influence air coming in contact with specific areas of the body, creating a continuous micro-flow that exerts aerodynamic thrust. Tested in both the lab and wind tunnel to deliver the very best performance in any situation, of course.”

Amateur teams will be able to bring their own colors, designs, and logos to the Tour’s maillot jaune template via the www.santinicycling.com/custom portal.