Romain Bardet abandons Tour de France with possible concussion after stage 13

Frenchman Romain Bardet has abandoned the 2020 Tour de France.

Bardet’s AG2R-La Mondiale team announced the news on Friday afternoon following the conclusion of stage 13 to Puy Mary. According to the team, Bardet crashed during the stage and hit his head. After the stage, Bardet underwent a scan at Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital. While the scan did not reveal any lesions, Bardet will not start Saturday’s stage.

“Romain Bardet must stop his sports activities and he will therefore not be able to resume the start of the stage tomorrow,” said Dr. Eric Bouvat, the team’s medical manager. “His date of resumption of competition will be defined according to his progress.”

Bardet struggled during the 13th stage and was dropped on the penultimate climb of the day. He finished 8 minutes behind the winners and saw his 4th place in the general classification tumble to 11th place. Bardet was caught up in the same crash that saw Bauke Mollema abandon with a broken wrist.

“The fall was severe, downhill, and I struggled all day,” Bardet said. “The medical examinations confirmed what I suspected and I am not able to continue on the road.”

The abandonment marks Bardet’s final Tour de France appearance with AG2R-La Mondiale. Bardet is slated to join Team Sunweb in 2021. He has twice finished on the Tour de France podium, and was second in 2016 and 3rd in 2017.

Vincent Lavenu, the team’s director, said the French squad would continue to attack throughout the race to honor its fallen leader.

Currently, AG2R holds the King of the Mountains jersey with Benoit Cosnefroy.

“He once again showed admirable courage and fought like a lion to the end of the stage,” Lavenu said. “We’ll fight even harder to honor him, with a polka dot jersey to defend and stage wins to grab. We wish him to come back even stronger very soon. ”