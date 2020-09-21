Reports: French police search Quintana’s room during Tour de France

Reports in the French media say French police searched the room of Nairo Quintana and key teammates last week during the Tour de France.

As first reported Sunday in the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, and confirmed by L’Equipe, members of an investigative team of the French gendarmes searched the hotel of Arkéa-Samsic on Wednesday in Méribel after the decisive summit finish at Col de la Loze.

Arkéa-Samsic team manager Emmanuel Hubert confirmed the report, but would not offer further comment to L’Equipe.

According to reports, the police were not searching rooms of the entire French team, but rather targeting team leader Quintana, his brother, Dayer, and teammate Winner Anacona. Rooms of two soigneurs and team cars were also searched. It’s unclear if any suspicious products were found.

So far, the search appears to be an isolated incident on the 2020 Tour. There are no other reports of other teams or riders having their rooms searched.

There was no official comment Monday from Quintana in the wake of the media reports.

Quintana crashed in the opening stage of the Tour, and crashed again in stage 13, undercutting his performance during the 2020 Tour. Quintana finished the Tour on Sunday in Paris in 17th overall, more than one hour behind winner Tadej Pogačar.