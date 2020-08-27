Report: Tour de France owner ASO planning a women’s stage race for 2022

A major professional women’s stage race is in the works for 2022, and the organizer behind the event is ASO, owner of the Tour de France.

The news was confirmed on Thursday by UCI President David Lappartient, who spoke to Dutch reporter Raymond Kerckoffs of the website Wielerflits.nl.

“Whether this race will also be called Tour de France, I don’t know yet,” Lappartient told the website. “I am assured that ASO will be ready to put this event on the calendar in 2022. This is a very good step in the further development of women’s cycling.”

According to the report, the race would last eight days and start immediately after the Tour de France’s final stage in Paris.

The news marks the latest wrinkle in the years-long quest for a Tour de France for women. Over the years organizers have held major women’s stage races that have bore comparisons to the Tour. The Tour de France Féminin ran from 1984 until 1989; the Grand Bouclé Feminine International ran from 2002 until 2004. The Tour de l’Aude Cycliste Féminin, regarded in its era as the most prestigious stage race for women, ran from 1985 until 2010.

In 2014 ASO launched its one-day women’s race, La Course by le Tour de France, which has featured multiple formats throughout its seven editions.

An eight-day race for women would have a much greater impact on the sport than La Course.

Lappartient said that he has pushed ASO to organize more competitions for women.

“Women’s cycling has enormous potential,” he said. “That is why I have often emphasized at ASO in recent years that they should organize more women’s competitions. The new calendar for 2020 gave me the opportunity to put Paris-Roubaix on the calendar. ASO also understood that we had to come up with good news after that Corona break. There was a positive response from all quarters to this ‘Hell of the North’ for women. “