Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Rafal Majka: Tour de France wave was a mistake

After his wink became a GIF in 2014, the UAE Team Emirates offered another theatrical gesture on stage 7

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

PLANCHER-LES-MINES, France (VN) – Tadej Pogačar owed plenty to his UAE Team Emirates teammate Rafal Majka, who set a ferocious pace on the final climb up to La Super Blanche des Belles Filles on stage 7.

He also added a bit of theatre, gesturing with his hand as he swung off the front with 900 meters to go, as if to say “at your service, go on and take it.”

The Slovenian obliged with his second stage win. But he was overheard at the finish telling his teammate: “You left me too soon,” with Pogačar showing the tight margin with his hands.

“I made a little bit of a mistake,” Majka said at the finish. “I didn’t know about the left turn. Before I knew it, I thought the finish is there, but we still got 200 steep [meters] to go.

Wink when you’re winning

32-year-old Majka is no stranger to jaunty gestures on the bike. He winking ostentatiously for the camera during a 2014 Tour de France stage win on Pla D’Adet and tugged playfully at a passing motorcycle antenna.

The misjudgement didn’t matter. “I’m so happy Tadej won,” Majka said. “Maybe nobody will say now ‘UAE is not coming.’

“Today on the climb, we showed we’re a strong team. George [Bennett}, Brandon [McNulty], all the guys, perfect working today and we can celebrate a victory. And more champagne!”

Is it possible to beat Tadej Pogačar in this form? “With cycling, you never know anything. But I hope not.”

Also read:

Stay On Topic

promo logo