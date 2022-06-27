Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Quinn Simmons set for Tour de France debut as Trek-Segafredo announces roster

American team hunt stage wins with Mads Pedersen and Bauke Mollema included in the ranks.

Quinn Simmons will make his Tour de France debut this summer with the American announced as part of Trek-Segafredo’s Tour de France squad. The race runs July 1-24 and kicks off in Copenhagen.

Simmons will race alongside former world champion Mads Pedersen and 2021 Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven. Pedersen will chase the yellow jersey in the opening week with the race starting in his home country of Denmark.

“The big goal is to win at least one stage, but I think with the group we have that we can do even more than that. It’s a clear goal for the Team and for Mads to go for the stages in Denmark. Firstly, he will try to do a super time trial in Copenhagen, and then we can try to grab some bonus seconds if the yellow jersey is within reach. We have two big riders for the cobbled fifth stage: Jasper and Mads. From there on we will try to be in all the breakaways, and we have smart riders who know how to win from this position,” said sports director Kim Andersen.

Also read:

The American team for the Tour de France includes a strong climbing contingent with Bauke Mollema and Giulio Ciccone both set to start. Mollema and Ciccone both raced the Giro d’Italia, with the Italian winning a stage to Cogne.

Alex Kirsch is set to make his Tour de France debut at the age of 30, while there are also places for Toms Skujiņš and Tony Gallopin.

