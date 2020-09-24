PYSO, EP. 71: What the Tour de France means now for cycling

On this episode of Put Your Socks On, co-hosts Bobby Julich, himself a podium finisher at the Tour, and retired racer Gus Morton look back at the highlights, the lowlights, and the surprises of this year’s Tour de France.

In the plus column, for starters, there was a Tour de France — and it made it all the way to Paris. In the year of Covid, just the existence of the race was a success.

But then the race turned out to be filled with drama all the way until the end of the Stage 20 time trial.

Bobby and Gus break down their favorite stages and performances, explain how the green jersey competition played into the overall race like never before, and analyze what Jumbo-Visma did right and did wrong.

Bobby also speculates on what all this means for former Tour winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, both of whom sat out this edition.

“It’s going to be difficult for both of them,” Bobby says. “And they’re probably two of my favorite riders ever. I have the ultimate respect for them. But this new generation of such young riders being kind of steered in the correct way of doing things, I think it’s gonna be really hard, just from a recovery standpoint, because when you’re racing against guys that are 12 to 14 years younger than you, I mean, logic says they’re going to be able to recover a little bit better.”

Tune in for a 20/20 take on the 2020 Tour de France.