PYSO, ep. 69: Geoffrey LeMond on growing up around innovation

Most VeloNews readers know the story of Greg LeMond well. But what was it like growing up in that world? This week, Bobby and Gus sit down with Geoffrey LeMond, son of Greg and the kid made famous for his appearance alongside his father on the top step of the Tour de France podium in 1989.

Now 35, Geoffrey reflects on the racing, the characters, and the innovation that went on during his father’s career, such as Giro aero helmets and Scott aero bars. Geoffrey talks about how his love of inventing has led him back to the cycling world with the development of new carbon technology, as well as the upcoming relaunch of the fabled LeMond bicycle brand.