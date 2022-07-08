Primož Roglič, Jumbo-Visma ‘a danger to all riders’ in Tour de France, says Max Schachmann

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) called out Primož Roglič and Jumbo-Visma at the Tour de France for what he saw as their role in a crash at around 13km from the finish of Thursday’s stage into Longwy.

“Jumbo has to calm down a bit,” Schachmann said after the stage. “Roglič caused this crash because they all ride like crazy on the last centimeter of road, but they can’t do it and then go themselves off the side of the road.

“That is a clear criticism from my side because it’s a danger to all riders and totally unnecessary in my opinion.”

An incident in the bunch saw Sepp Kuss try his hand at some singletrack and sent a handful other riders spilling into the verge as the peloton came bearing down on Wout van Aert after his day on the attack.

Schachmann pointed toward the jostle for position as a problem.

“Where there is no space, there is simply no space and you have to accept that you are not at the front right now,” he said.

A second crash inside the final 10km delayed Bora-Hansgrohe captain Aleksandr Vlasov and left Schachmann’s squad scrambling to get back on ahead of the hilltop finish.

Schachmann and Co. were able to bring Vlasov back for the final kick to the line, only to see the Russian drop time after Roglič and Jumbo-Visma set the pace ahead of the stinging hilltop sprint.

Schachmann said Roglič was fortunate to have made it through the stage unscathed after seeing the Slovenian as the center of the danger in the perilous final 15km.

“He was very lucky that he was not there [in the crash] himself,” Schachmann said.

Schachmann isn’t the first to raise his voice about the increasing mayhem in the bunch.

Romain Bardet called for a “common responsibility” for safety after he witnessed Julian Alaphilippe’s high-speed crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège this spring.