Pogačar pledges to keep attacking in Tour de France GC bid

There’s no holding back for Tadej Pogačar as he sets his sights on the final podium of the Tour de France.

The Slovenian Tour debutant proved himself the climber to beat in the Pyrénées on stage 8 and 9 this weekend, riding clear of the GC group on the top slopes of the Peyresourde on Saturday, and attacking repeatedly through the final climb on Sunday to go on to snatch a sprint win from an elite bunch of five.

The 21-year-old repeatedly threw the grenades that shattered the stalemate among his GC rivals on the decisive climbs in the Pyrénées, and is now sitting in seventh place on GC, 44 seconds behind leader Primož Roglič and just 16 seconds behind third-place Guillaume Martin.

The Slovenian’s all-out attacking isn’t going to end there.

“It’s a cycle race and if I have the legs, I attack,” he said after his stage win in Laruns on Sunday. “A new generation is here, and I have my own style. If I don’t attack no, it’s that I don’t have the legs.”

In stark contrast to the cagey, defensive riding that can blight grand tour battles, Pogačar has gone on the offensive as he looks to claw back time after an untimely crash saw him on the wrong side of a split in the echelons of stage 7, losing him 1:21 in the standings. His assault on the Pyrénées has seen him regain more than half of that deficit.

“If you don’t attack, you cannot win time,” Pogacar said Sunday. “I needed some time back, I tried, and I did my best – today was a good day, sometimes you need to go full-gas, but Jumbo-Visma is very strong, so you need to be careful when you attack.”

While the momentum is vey much swinging his way, Pogačar will now be a marked man. Having started the Tour as an outside contender for the podium, the likes of Roglič and Egan Bernal will now be watching his every more when the road turns upward. It’s perhaps not what his team was hoping for.

“I tried to rein him in to be able to continue riding the Tour as an outsider,” said UAE-Team Emirates sport director Allan Peiper on Saturday.

“Immediately after that echelon ride, he said that he would attack. I tried to rein him in so that he would stay with the favorites in order to continue to ride the Tour as an outsider,” Peiper continued. “It was nice to see that he continued to attack. A very positive signal, but now it is no longer a secret that he is good. He will no longer get safe conduct from the others. But he is now in a good position again.”

Pogačar rode his way into the world’s eyeline at the Vuelta a España last year after taking three stage wins in the back-half of the race, and in doing so, steadily rising his way up the classification to finish in third overall. Peiper is hoping for more of the same during the Tour’s attritional final week of high mountains in the Alps.

“When I think back to last year’s Vuelta, he was good at the stages with steep climbs, such as the Col de la Loze at the end of this Tour. That will suit him well,” Peiper said. “We will wait, but he seems very to be in good shape.”

From now to Paris, Pogačar will be a marked man as the livewire in the GC pack.