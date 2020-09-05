Pinot loses Tour de France GC options on Port de Balès

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) saw his yellow jersey dreams evaporate on the Porte de Balès midway through the eighth stage at the Tour de France.

The French star could not match the pace of the GC favorites on the Hors Categorie climb about midway up the first major climbing stage of the 2020 Tour.

His teammates draped in him support as he dropped off the pace and struggled up the climb. He lost more than nine minutes by the summit of the Balès to the top favorites.

The losses come after the heartbreak abandon for Pinot in last year’s Tour in the Alps.

Pinot came into the Tour confident for success, but crashed in the opening stage.