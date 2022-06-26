Peter Sagan confirmed to start Tour de France after recovering from third bout of COVID

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Peter Sagan will start the Tour de France on July 1 after his personal press officer confirmed to VeloNews that the three-time world champion is back on the bike and training.

Sagan was forced to pull out of the Tour de Suisse earlier in June after catching COVID-19 for the third time. The Slovakian had been in great form until that point, winning a stage in Switzerland and looking competitive.

His Tour de France was in doubt last week but his press officer told VeloNews that Sagan had enjoyed a six-hour training ride on Saturday and that he was lining up for Sunday’s national road race championships.

“Peter is very good, he’s really good. He tested positive but he had zero symptoms, and then he was negative. He did six hours on the bike yesterday and today he will race the nationals,” Sagan’s press officer said.

“He missed some kilometers before he had COVID so today is important for him just to get in the distance. That’s more important than the victory. And then we’ll be in Copenhagen. Luckily he was asymptomatic, with zero problems. So it’s all good.”