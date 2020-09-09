Paul Sherwen Project sells custom Road ID bands for African charity

For many Tour de France fans in North America, the late Paul Sherwen and his longtime commentating partner Phil Liggett were the voices of the race, having broadcast together for years and years. Now, Liggett and Sherwen’s wife Katherine Sherwen have launched the Paul Sherwen Project to support charity in East Africa, and Road ID has a limited edition Paul Sherwen Road ID bracelet to raise funds and awareness.

The British commentator died at age 62 at the end of 2018.

East African culture was a passion for Sherwen, who lived in Uganda for part of his childhood and much of his adult life. He was once part owner of a gold mine and often promoted African cycling and tourism among friends and colleagues. The Paul Sherwen Project is designed to deliver job skills and personal training to empower young people in East Africa.

The Limited Edition Paul Sherwen ROAD iD features a custom designed silicone band inscribed with a favorite saying of Sherwen’s: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Paul Sherwen at home in Uganda. Photo: Will Clark

“Paul has been back in our living rooms throughout the month of July on NBC’s airing of the Ultimate Tour,” Liggett said. “Thanks to this initiative, we can now all help Paul continue his outstanding work with the people of Africa. Please support us and let’s go for it.”

The Road ID bands are $40 at www.roadid.com/paulsherwen, with $15 from each donated to the Paul Sherwen Project.

“Paul was very much at home in Uganda and had recently combined his love of cycling with his utter devotion to the people and environment of Uganda,” said Katherine Sherwen.

Paul Sherwen’s contribution to cycling was immense. In the 1970s and 1980s, he was among a new wave of Anglo riders breaking into the European peloton. He turned pro in 1978 and twice won the British national title. He raced seven editions of the Tour and retired in 1987. In 2018, he celebrated his 40th Tour de France — including 33 as a commentator — while working with the NBC crew.