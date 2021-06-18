Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Nicholas Dlamini becomes the first Black South African to start Tour de France

American rider Sean Bennett will also make Tour de France debut with Qhubeka Assos.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Nicholas Dlamini will become the first Black South African to race the Tour de France, Qhubeka Assos officials confirmed Friday.

Dlamini will be part of its roster as the team starts its seventh Tour de France in franchise history. Dlamini’s selection is a landmark moment for the South African-registered team, officials said.

“For Nic, what a moment though — his story is simply an incredible one and for him to have earned this opportunity shows that dreams really do come true, and for the team to have provided that opportunity makes me incredibly proud,” said principal Douglas Ryder. “He’s always been an individual that has stepped up and taken the opportunities that he’s fought for … this will culminate in an incredible moment for him, South Africa, and especially for our team.”

The 25-year-old grew up in an informal settlement in Cape Town, and started as a runner before his talents saw him move to the UCI’s World Cycling Centre Africa in Potchefstroom, South Africa, and later joined the team’s UCI Continental outfit – Team Qhubeka — before joining the WorldTour in 2018.

Dlamini was involved in an incident last year in a confrontation with South African authorities that left him with a broken arm.

“Being selected to ride in my first Tour de France is an absolute dream come true for me,” Dlamini said. “It’s always been an absolute childhood dream for me and now that I’m about to live it makes it feel surreal.”

Also getting tipped to race are American Sean Bennett in his Tour debut, with Fabio Aru and Sergio Henao leading the GC.

Qhubeka Assos for Tour de France:

Simon Clarke (AUS)

Michael Gogl (AUT)

Victor Campenaerts (BEL)

Max Walscheid (GER)

Sean Bennett (USA)

Nic Dlamini (RSA)

Sergio Henao (COL)

Fabio Aru (ITA)

Stay On Topic