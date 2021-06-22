NBC Sports will still broadcast the Tour de France this year. Here’s the full TV schedule
Here's how to watch the Tour de France broadcast in the United States and Canada.
The Tour de France will still be shown on cable television this year in the United States, even though much of the broadcast in North America is being switched to streaming platforms only.
On Tuesday NBC Universal finally revealed its programming lineup for the 2021 Tour de France, and the plan calls for 20 stages to be shown live or “tape-delayed” on NBC Sports Network, and the final stage on the Champs Élysées to be aired live on NBC Network. Phil Liggett will host the telecast alongside analyst Bob Roll, with reporter Steve Porino reporting on-site in France.
NBC Sports will also broadcast the traditional Tour de France pre-race show, hosted by Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner, with retired rider Adam Blythe reporting from France.
All 21 stages will also be streamed live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock Premium, which replaces NBC Sports Gold as the race’s primary streaming platform in the U.S. Peacock Premium is free for Comcast Xfinity subscribers in the U.S., depending on a subscriber’s package. Fans can also purchase a Peacock Premium online subscription for $49 a year, or for $4.99 a month.
The decision to still broadcast the Tour de France on traditional television ends months of speculation that the race would only be live-streamed in the U.S. this year. Earlier this year NBC Universal announced its plans to shutter NBC Sports Network at the end of 2021, and insiders speculated that the move would permanently switch the Tour de France broadcast to other channels, or to live-stream only.
In Canada, the Tour has switched to streaming-only broadcast. FloSports has exclusive rights to broadcast all 21 stages of the race on its cycling site FloBikes.com.
If you live in Canada, your options are less varied than those available to devices connecting to the internet from the United States.
FloBikes has exclusive broadcast rights in Canada for this year’s Tour. An annual subscription to Flo is CA$149.99 or CA$12.50/month.
Below is NBC’s schedule for Tour de France coverage across NBC Sports Network, NBC, and Peacock Premium. All times are Eastern Standard Time.
|Date
|Time
|Stage
|Platform
|Sat., June 26
|6 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sat., June 26
|6 a.m.
|Stage 1: Brest / Landerneau (LIVE)
|Peacock
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 1: Brest / Landerneau (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., June 27
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., June 27
|7 a.m.
|Stage 2: Perros-Guirec / Mûr-De-Bretagne Guerlédan (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 2: Perros-Guirec / Mûr-De-Bretagne Guerlédan (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., June 27
|11:30 p.m.
|Stage 2: Perros-Guirec / Mûr-De-Bretagne Guerlédan
|NBCSN
|Mon., June 28
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Mon., June 28
|7 a.m.
|Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Mon., June 28
|Noon
|Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy
|NBCSN
|Mon., June 28
|3 p.m.
|Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy
|NBCSN
|Mon., June 28
|8 p.m.
|Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy
|NBCSN
|Mon., June 28
|Midnight
|Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy
|NBCSN
|Tues., June 29
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Tues., June 29
|7:15 a.m.
|Stage 4: Redon / Fougères (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 4: Redon / Fougères (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Tues., June 29
|11:30 a.m.
|Stage 4: Redon / Fougères
|NBCSN
|Tues., June 29
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 4: Redon / Fougères
|NBCSN
|Tues., June 29
|8 p.m.
|Stage 4: Redon / Fougères
|NBCSN
|Tues., June 29
|Midnight
|Stage 4: Redon / Fougères
|NBCSN
|Wed., June 30
|6 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Wed., June 30
|6:05 a.m.
|Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne (LIVE)
|Peacock
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Wed., June 30
|Noon
|Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne
|NBCSN
|Wed., June 30
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne
|NBCSN
|Wed., June 30
|8 p.m.
|Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne
|NBCSN
|Wed., June 30
|Midnight
|Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 1
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 1
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|7:45 a.m.
|Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux (LIVE)
|Peacock
|Thurs., July 1
|Noon
|Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 1
|4 p.m.
|Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 1
|8 p.m.
|Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 1
|Midnight
|Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 2
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 2
|4:50 a.m.
|Stage 7: Vierzon / Le Creusot (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 7: Vierzon / Le Creusot (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sat., July 3
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sat., July 3
|7 a.m.
|Stage 8: Oyonnax / Le Grand-Bornand (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 8: Oyonnax / Le Grand-Bornand (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 4
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 4
|6:50 a.m.
|Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 4
|7 p.m.
|Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 4
|Midnight
|Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes
|NBCSN
|Mon., July 5
|7 a.m.
|Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes
|NBCSN
|Mon., July 5
|10 a.m.
|Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes
|NBCSN
|Mon., July 5
|1 p.m.
|Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes
|NBCSN
|Mon., July 5
|Midnight
|Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 6
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 6
|6:55 a.m.
|Stage 10: Albertville / Valence (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 10: Albertville / Valence (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 6
|Noon
|Stage 10: Albertville / Valence
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 6
|3 p.m.
|Stage 10: Albertville / Valence
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 6
|8 p.m.
|Stage 10: Albertville / Valence
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 6
|Midnight
|Stage 10: Albertville / Valence
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 7
|6 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 7
|5:50 a.m.
|Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène (LIVE)
|Peacock
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 7
|Noon
|Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 7
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 7
|8 p.m.
|Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 7
|Midnight
|Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 8
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 8
|7:20 a.m.
|Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 8
|Noon
|Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 8
|3 p.m.
|Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 8
|8 p.m.
|Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 8
|Midnight
|Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 9
|6 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 9
|5:55 a.m.
|Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne (LIVE)
|Peacock
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 9
|Noon
|Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 9
|8 p.m.
|Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 9
|Midnight
|Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne
|NBCSN
|Sat., July 10
|6:15 a.m.
|Stage 14: Carcassonne / Quillan (LIVE)
|Peacock
|8 a.m.
|Stage 14: Carcassonne / Quillan (LIVE)
|NBC
|Sun., July 11
|6 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 11
|6:10 a.m.
|Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille (LIVE)
|Peacock
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Mon., July 12
|7 a.m.
|Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille
|NBCSN
|Mon., July 12
|10 a.m.
|Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille
|NBCSN
|Mon., July 12
|1 p.m.
|Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille
|NBCSN
|Mon., July 12
|Midnight
|Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 13
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 13
|6:55 a.m.
|Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 13
|Noon
|Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 13
|4 p.m.
|Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 13
|8 p.m.
|Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens
|NBCSN
|Tues., July 13
|Midnight
|Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 14
|6 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 14
|5:45 a.m.
|Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet (LIVE)
|Peacock
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 14
|Noon
|Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 14
|2:30 p.m.
|Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 14
|8 p.m.
|Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet
|NBCSN
|Wed., July 14
|Midnight
|Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 15
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 15
|7:25 a.m.
|Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 15
|Noon
|Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 15
|3 p.m.
|Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 15
|8 p.m.
|Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden
|NBCSN
|Thurs., July 15
|Midnight
|Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 16
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 16
|6:05 a.m.
|Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 16
|Noon
|Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 16
|8 p.m.
|Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne
|NBCSN
|Fri., July 16
|Midnight
|Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne
|NBCSN
|Sat., July 17
|7 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sat., July 17
|6:55 a.m.
|Stage 20: Libourne / Saint-Emilion (LIVE)
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Stage 20: Libourne / Saint-Emilion (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sat., July 17
|10:30 p.m.
|Stage 20: Libourne / Saint-Emilion
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 18
|7 a.m.
|Stage 20: Libourne / Saint-Emilion
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 18
|10 a.m.
|Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 18
|10:05 a.m.
|Stage 21: Chatou / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE)
|Peacock
|10:30 a.m.
|Stage 21: Chatou / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE)
|NBCSN
|Sun., July 18
|2 p.m.
|Stage 21: Chatou / Paris Champs-Élysées
|NBC
|Sun., July 18
|11 p.m.
|Stage 21: Chatou / Paris Champs-Élysées
|NBCSN