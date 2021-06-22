NBC Sports will still broadcast the Tour de France this year. Here’s the full TV schedule

The Tour de France will still be shown on cable television this year in the United States, even though much of the broadcast in North America is being switched to streaming platforms only.

On Tuesday NBC Universal finally revealed its programming lineup for the 2021 Tour de France, and the plan calls for 20 stages to be shown live or “tape-delayed” on NBC Sports Network, and the final stage on the Champs Élysées to be aired live on NBC Network. Phil Liggett will host the telecast alongside analyst Bob Roll, with reporter Steve Porino reporting on-site in France.

NBC Sports will also broadcast the traditional Tour de France pre-race show, hosted by Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner, with retired rider Adam Blythe reporting from France.

All 21 stages will also be streamed live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock Premium, which replaces NBC Sports Gold as the race’s primary streaming platform in the U.S. Peacock Premium is free for Comcast Xfinity subscribers in the U.S., depending on a subscriber’s package. Fans can also purchase a Peacock Premium online subscription for $49 a year, or for $4.99 a month.

The decision to still broadcast the Tour de France on traditional television ends months of speculation that the race would only be live-streamed in the U.S. this year. Earlier this year NBC Universal announced its plans to shutter NBC Sports Network at the end of 2021, and insiders speculated that the move would permanently switch the Tour de France broadcast to other channels, or to live-stream only.

In Canada, the Tour has switched to streaming-only broadcast. FloSports has exclusive rights to broadcast all 21 stages of the race on its cycling site FloBikes.com.

If you live in Canada, your options are less varied than those available to devices connecting to the internet from the United States.

FloBikes has exclusive broadcast rights in Canada for this year’s Tour. An annual subscription to Flo is CA$149.99 or CA$12.50/month.

Below is NBC’s schedule for Tour de France coverage across NBC Sports Network, NBC, and Peacock Premium. All times are Eastern Standard Time.