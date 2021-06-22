Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

NBC Sports will still broadcast the Tour de France this year. Here’s the full TV schedule

Here's how to watch the Tour de France broadcast in the United States and Canada.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

The Tour de France will still be shown on cable television this year in the United States, even though much of the broadcast in North America is being switched to streaming platforms only.

On Tuesday NBC Universal finally revealed its programming lineup for the 2021 Tour de France, and the plan calls for 20 stages to be shown live or “tape-delayed” on NBC Sports Network, and the final stage on the Champs Élysées to be aired live on NBC Network. Phil Liggett will host the telecast alongside analyst Bob Roll, with reporter Steve Porino reporting on-site in France.

NBC Sports will also broadcast the traditional Tour de France pre-race show, hosted by Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner, with retired rider Adam Blythe reporting from France.

All 21 stages will also be streamed live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock Premium, which replaces NBC Sports Gold as the race’s primary streaming platform in the U.S. Peacock Premium is free for Comcast Xfinity subscribers in the U.S., depending on a subscriber’s package. Fans can also purchase a Peacock Premium online subscription for $49 a year, or for $4.99 a month.

The decision to still broadcast the Tour de France on traditional television ends months of speculation that the race would only be live-streamed in the U.S. this year. Earlier this year  NBC Universal announced its plans to shutter NBC Sports Network at the end of 2021, and insiders speculated that the move would permanently switch the Tour de France broadcast to other channels, or to live-stream only.

In Canada, the Tour has switched to streaming-only broadcast. FloSports has exclusive rights to broadcast all 21 stages of the race on its cycling site FloBikes.com.

If you live in Canada, your options are less varied than those available to devices connecting to the internet from the United States.

FloBikes has exclusive broadcast rights in Canada for this year’s Tour. An annual subscription to Flo is CA$149.99 or CA$12.50/month.

Below is NBC’s schedule for Tour de France coverage across NBC Sports Network, NBC, and Peacock Premium. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

Date Time Stage Platform
Sat., June 26 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Sat., June 26 6 a.m. Stage 1: Brest / Landerneau (LIVE) Peacock
6:30 a.m. Stage 1: Brest / Landerneau (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., June 27 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., June 27 7 a.m. Stage 2: Perros-Guirec / Mûr-De-Bretagne Guerlédan (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Perros-Guirec / Mûr-De-Bretagne Guerlédan (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., June 27 11:30 p.m. Stage 2: Perros-Guirec / Mûr-De-Bretagne Guerlédan NBCSN
Mon., June 28 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Mon., June 28 7 a.m. Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy (LIVE) NBCSN
Mon., June 28 Noon Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy NBCSN
Mon., June 28 3 p.m. Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy NBCSN
Mon., June 28 8 p.m. Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy NBCSN
Mon., June 28 Midnight Stage 3: Lorient / Pontivy NBCSN
Tues., June 29 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Tues., June 29 7:15 a.m. Stage 4: Redon / Fougères (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Redon / Fougères (LIVE) NBCSN
Tues., June 29 11:30 a.m. Stage 4: Redon / Fougères NBCSN
Tues., June 29 2:30 p.m. Stage 4: Redon / Fougères NBCSN
Tues., June 29 8 p.m. Stage 4: Redon / Fougères NBCSN
Tues., June 29 Midnight Stage 4: Redon / Fougères NBCSN
Wed., June 30 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Wed., June 30 6:05 a.m. Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne (LIVE) Peacock
6:30 a.m. Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne (LIVE) NBCSN
Wed., June 30 Noon Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne NBCSN
Wed., June 30 2:30 p.m. Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne NBCSN
Wed., June 30 8 p.m. Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne NBCSN
Wed., June 30 Midnight Stage 5: Changé / Laval Espace Mayenne NBCSN
Thurs., July 1 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Thurs., July 1 7:30 a.m. Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux (LIVE) NBCSN
7:45 a.m. Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux (LIVE) Peacock
Thurs., July 1 Noon Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux NBCSN
Thurs., July 1 4 p.m. Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux NBCSN
Thurs., July 1 8 p.m. Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux NBCSN
Thurs., July 1 Midnight Stage 6: Tours / Châteauroux NBCSN
Fri., July 2 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Fri., July 2 4:50 a.m. Stage 7: Vierzon / Le Creusot (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Vierzon / Le Creusot (LIVE) NBCSN
Sat., July 3 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Sat., July 3 7 a.m. Stage 8: Oyonnax / Le Grand-Bornand (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 8: Oyonnax / Le Grand-Bornand (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., July 4 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., July 4 6:50 a.m. Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., July 4 7 p.m. Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes NBCSN
Sun., July 4 Midnight Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes NBCSN
Mon., July 5 7 a.m. Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes NBCSN
Mon., July 5 10 a.m. Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes NBCSN
Mon., July 5 1 p.m. Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes NBCSN
Mon., July 5 Midnight Stage 9: Cluses / Tignes NBCSN
Tues., July 6 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Tues., July 6 6:55 a.m. Stage 10: Albertville / Valence (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Albertville / Valence (LIVE) NBCSN
Tues., July 6 Noon Stage 10: Albertville / Valence NBCSN
Tues., July 6 3 p.m. Stage 10: Albertville / Valence NBCSN
Tues., July 6 8 p.m. Stage 10: Albertville / Valence NBCSN
Tues., July 6 Midnight Stage 10: Albertville / Valence NBCSN
Wed., July 7 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Wed., July 7 5:50 a.m. Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène (LIVE) Peacock
6:30 a.m. Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène (LIVE) NBCSN
Wed., July 7 Noon Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène NBCSN
Wed., July 7 2:30 p.m. Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène NBCSN
Wed., July 7 8 p.m. Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène NBCSN
Wed., July 7 Midnight Stage 11: Sorgues / Malaucène NBCSN
Thurs., July 8 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Thurs., July 8 7:20 a.m. Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes (LIVE) NBCSN
Thurs., July 8 Noon Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes NBCSN
Thurs., July 8 3 p.m. Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes NBCSN
Thurs., July 8 8 p.m. Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes NBCSN
Thurs., July 8 Midnight Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Nîmes NBCSN
Fri., July 9 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Fri., July 9 5:55 a.m. Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock
6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne (LIVE) NBCSN
Fri., July 9 Noon Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne NBCSN
Fri., July 9 8 p.m. Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne NBCSN
Fri., July 9 Midnight Stage 13: Nîmes / Carcassonne NBCSN
Sat., July 10 6:15 a.m. Stage 14: Carcassonne / Quillan (LIVE) Peacock
8 a.m. Stage 14: Carcassonne / Quillan (LIVE) NBC
Sun., July 11 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., July 11 6:10 a.m. Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille (LIVE) Peacock
6:30 a.m. Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille (LIVE) NBCSN
Mon., July 12 7 a.m. Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille NBCSN
Mon., July 12 10 a.m. Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille NBCSN
Mon., July 12 1 p.m. Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille NBCSN
Mon., July 12 Midnight Stage 15: Céret / Andorre-La-Vieille NBCSN
Tues., July 13 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Tues., July 13 6:55 a.m. Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens (LIVE) NBCSN
Tues., July 13 Noon Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens NBCSN
Tues., July 13 4 p.m. Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens NBCSN
Tues., July 13 8 p.m. Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens NBCSN
Tues., July 13 Midnight Stage 16: Pas De La Case / Saint-Gaudens NBCSN
Wed., July 14 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Wed., July 14 5:45 a.m. Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet (LIVE) Peacock
6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet (LIVE) NBCSN
Wed., July 14 Noon Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet NBCSN
Wed., July 14 2:30 p.m. Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet NBCSN
Wed., July 14 8 p.m. Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet NBCSN
Wed., July 14 Midnight Stage 17: Muret / Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet NBCSN
Thurs., July 15 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Thurs., July 15 7:25 a.m. Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden (LIVE) NBCSN
Thurs., July 15 Noon Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden NBCSN
Thurs., July 15 3 p.m. Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden NBCSN
Thurs., July 15 8 p.m. Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden NBCSN
Thurs., July 15 Midnight Stage 18: Pau / Luz Ardiden NBCSN
Fri., July 16 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Fri., July 16 6:05 a.m. Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne (LIVE) NBCSN
Fri., July 16 Noon Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne NBCSN
Fri., July 16 8 p.m. Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne NBCSN
Fri., July 16 Midnight Stage 19: Mourenx / Libourne NBCSN
Sat., July 17 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Sat., July 17 6:55 a.m. Stage 20: Libourne / Saint-Emilion (LIVE) Peacock
7:30 a.m. Stage 20: Libourne / Saint-Emilion (LIVE) NBCSN
Sat., July 17 10:30 p.m. Stage 20: Libourne / Saint-Emilion NBCSN
Sun., July 18 7 a.m. Stage 20: Libourne / Saint-Emilion NBCSN
Sun., July 18 10 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., July 18 10:05 a.m. Stage 21: Chatou / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) Peacock
10:30 a.m. Stage 21: Chatou / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) NBCSN
Sun., July 18 2 p.m. Stage 21: Chatou / Paris Champs-Élysées NBC
Sun., July 18 11 p.m. Stage 21: Chatou / Paris Champs-Élysées NBCSN

Stay On Topic