Matteo Jorgenson on a mission for more after bittersweet fourth at Tour de France

BRIANCON, France (VN) – Being good enough to finish fourth at the Tour de France leaves a bittersweet taste for Matteo Jorgenson.

U.S Tour rookie Jorgenson came out swinging in a big day in the break on Tuesday’s 10th stage to Megève only to see the podium-place slip away in an all-action final claimed by Magnus Cort.

“I felt like the stage win was there. I was racing for the win so it’s a bit disappointing to come out fourth,” Jorgenson told VeloNews on Wednesday morning.

“I just don’t feel like there’s many times you’re contesting a win in a Tour de France stage so it stung a bit, but it’s not like I can be disappointed. It’s not like I’ve shown this ability in the past so …”

Finishing just off the podium out of a heavyweight group including riders like Cort, Alberto Bettiol, Dylan Van Baarle and Lennard Kämna showed the 23-year-old is right at home in his first ever Tour.

“It’s confirming just to be here. It’s a big step to be here, really confirming,” he said.

Less than 24 hours later, Jorgenson is already looking for more.

”As long as I can recover and keep getting better and make sure I’m controlling everything I can on a daily basis then there’s a possibility to get in the break again and contest another stage win,” he said.

A string of top rides through the spring set Jorgenson on course for big things this summer.

When a “perfectly timed” injury put pay to a planned start at the Giro d’Italia, Jorgenson went straight toward the top of the list for a ride in Movistar’s Tour eight as it goes all-in behind captain Enric Mas.

Ten days into the Tour and the Spanish stalwart still fully backs its Mallorcan hope. At 1:50 back but little more than one minute from the podium, Mas is poised ahead of his favored high mountains.

“We’re aiming for the podium, it’s definitely in reach for Enric,” Jorgenson said.

For riders like Mas, David Gaudu, and Geraint Thomas, third could be as good as it’s going to get with Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard on the scene.

But with COVID, forecasts of extreme heat, and the hurly burly of bike racing, who knows what might happen.

“You never know on a grand tour, you never know. You can have a bad day. These guys [Pogačar and Vingegaard] are human so they can have a bad day, suffer in the heat,” Jorgenson said.

“But then they haven’t shown any weaknesses at all so so far, so it doesn’t seem like [they can be cracked].”

Whether with Mas or Jorgenson, Movistar has podium potential at this Tour de France.