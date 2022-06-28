Matteo Jorgenson confirmed for Tour de France debut in support of Enric Mas

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Matteo Jorgenson has been confirmed for his debut Tour de France, as part of the Movistar line-up to support Enric Mas in his GC bid.

Jorgenson had been due to ride the Giro d’Italia this season, but a torn hamstring meant he would miss the race. He has since bounced back from the injury and took 13th overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this month.

The 22-year-old is one of 10 riders from North America racing at the Tour de France this summer, with the likes of Sepp Kuss and Brandon McNulty set to play staring roles in support of their teammates.

“It was right after Paris-Nice that we first started talking about the Tour,” Jorgenson said during the Critérium du Dauphiné. “I was supposed to do the Giro, but I had a bad injury, and as soon as we knew it was going to be three weeks off the bike, they said the Giro is definitely off the table, so it opened up a good opportunity to build for the Tour.

“I tore my hamstring right behind the knee. It was a small injury when I crashed in the crosswinds in stage 3, but I kept racing through it because I was on a good GC, and I was in the white jersey. Unfortunately, it became worse, and it was a very serious tear. In the end, it was a mistake, but when you’re in the race, you want to keep going.”

Jorgenson has ridden only one grand tour in the past, the 2021 Giro d’Italia, and his Tour de France debut will be a big progression. Despite some troubles with illness and injury, Jorgenson has made some big steps in 2022 with fourth overall at the Tour de la Provence and a third-place finish on stage five of Paris-Nice after making it into a breakaway.

Mas is set to lead the Movistar team at the Tour de France after signing a three-year extension to his contract with the team. Backing up the Spanish climber, alongside Jorgenson, will be Carlos Verons, Imanol Erviti, Gorka Izagirre, Nelson Oliveira, Gregor Mühlberger, and Albert Torres.

Annemiek van Vleuten goes for pink

At the same time it announced its lineup for the Tour de France, Movistar also confirmed its riders for the forthcoming Giro d’Italia Donne.

Annemiek van Vleuten will lead the Movistar outfit as she looks to claim her third Giro title. The Dutchwoman has confirmed that she will go for glory at the Giro and the Tour de France Femmes this summer.

Van Vleuten hasn’t raced since her victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April after breaking her wrist in a training crash just a few days later. She had been scheduled to ride at the Dutch nationals last weekend but decided to pull out to put her full focus into the Giro and the Tour.

She will have some strong backing from the likes of Paula Patiño, and Aude Biannic. Meanwhile, Emma Norsgaard and Arlenis Sierra will also be good support on the mountainous days as well as contenders for victory on the more sprint-focused stages.