Massive crowd cheers Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard in Copenhagen

A massive crowd cheered for Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard upon his return to Denmark following his historic victory Sunday in Paris.

Tens of thousands spilled out of Copenhagen’s main square in the same place almost a month ago where Vingegaard started on his dramatic journey toward Denmark’s first yellow jersey since 1996.

Record crowds already showed up for the opening three stages of the 2022 Tour in Denmark, and fans turned out again after Vingegaard returned home following Sunday’s final stage in Paris.

“Every day was tough, it was fast, it was a hard Tour. To have won it is just incredible,” Vingegaard told the throng. “It must have been fun to watch on TV.”

The recently crowned Tour winner was greeted by dignitaries after flying to Denmark in a private jet. Vingegaard is expected to return to his hometown Thursday for another rousing reception.

Vingegaard is not scheduled to race any events so far, though he is expected to attend some post-Tour critériums. Officials confirmed he will not race the Vuelta a España. After last year’s Tour, Vingegaard raced the Tour of Norway and some one-day races in Italy, but so far, no schedule is set.