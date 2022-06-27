Mark Cavendish ‘sad not to write even more history’ at the Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mark Cavendish didn’t like what he saw on his social media feed Monday.

Cavendish was disconsolate when he discovered he’d not made the cut for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Tour de France team.

“Well, just seen the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl selection for the Tour de France on my socials,” Cavendish wrote on Instagram.

“I’m sad not to defend my green jersey or write even more history in the world’s most incredible bike race. But, as always, I’ll be cheering my teammates every single day. Stay safe and good luck boys.”

Did Cavendish get a call from Quick-Step chief Patrick Lefevere before the world discovered Fabio Jakobsen was the team’s favored sprinter?

VeloNews contacted a Quick-Step representative to confirm whether Cavendish was aware of the team’s “Tour Eight” before it was made public. Team staff claimed not to know the process that was followed.

Cavendish’s message remains clear nonetheless.

The Tour de France all-time stage win record will stand safe at 34 for one more year.

And it could stay that way some time.

At 37 and without a contract for 2023, Cavendish may never go one better than Eddy Merckx and add another chapter to the rewritten history book he started with his four Tour stage wins last year.