Marc Hirschi named ‘most combative rider’ of Tour de France

After countless attacks and a stage victory, young Swiss rider Marc Hirschi has been recognized as the most combative rider of the Tour de France.

The 22-year-old Sunweb punchuer was selected to take the prize from a stellar shortlist that included Pierre Rolland, Richard Carapaz, Lennard Kämna, Nielson Powless, and 2019 most combative rider Julian Alaphilippe. The ‘super combatif’ award is determined 50 percent by jury vote and 50 percent by public polling.

Hirschi was part of a Sunweb team that lit up the race with dynamic, aggressive racing, with Hirschi taking a daring stage win and two further podium finishes, and Søren Kragh Andersen also taking two stage wins. Hirschi himself had three-times been awarded the most combative rider of a stage.

The former U23 world champion was on the offensive throughout the race, contributing to spectacular finishes in Nice, where he was pipped in the three-up sprint by Alaphilippe, and Laruns, where he was denied a spectacular breakaway victory in a five-man sprint by Slovenian hitters Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar. The 22-year-old had also added spice to the polka-dot jersey classification in his battle with Richard Carapaz in the Alps.

Hirschi is slated to be racing at the world championships next weekend and has ambitions at the cobbled classics in October.