Magnus Cort delivers on dream with breakaway victory at Tour de France

MEGÈVE, France (VN) – It pays to dream, because you never know when a dream might become reality.

Magnus Cort continued to live his own dream at the Tour de France with a breakaway victory on Tuesday’s 10th stage to Megève. The reverie began when he wore the mountains jersey in front of blockbuster home crowds in the Danish grand départ.

“It’s unbelievable. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better Tour so far for me. It was huge for me already taking the polka dot in Denmark and now taking a stage win here,” Cort said after a breathtaking photo-finish victory Tuesday.

“It was a dream for me to take a stage win, but from hoping it and dreaming it, to doing it, is a long way.”

The wildest dreams are perhaps those that are the least believable.

Cort looked far from the finisher’s photo when attacks flew out of a barnstoming break that included top talents like Lennard Kämna, Dylan Van Baarle and Quinn Simmons.

“I was getting dropped multiple times. But I just kept riding and pacing myself, and somehow I ended up being back in the group and then we were all together on the finish straight,” Cort said. “It’s unbelievable. That finish suited me pretty well.”

Cort was deep in his own “la la land” in the moments after the stage.

A centimeter-tight sprint against Nick Shultz left Cort cracked, crumbled on the floor, and not conscious of his victory.

“I think I realized [I won] maybe a minute after the finish,” he said. “First, I had some journalists around me and then in my earpiece I had our sports director. I had enough to do just breathing, but it was a bit of a wait.”

A trip deep into the highest mountains in the next two days puts Cort into terrain that could turn dreams into nightmares. But the Dane may have already banked enough dreams to see him through the most harrowing climbs to come.