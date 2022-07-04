Mads Pedersen signs three-year contract extension at Trek-Segafredo

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mads Pedersen has signed a three-year contract extension with Trek-Segafredo.

The news was announced on the first rest-day of the Tour de France.

The 26-year-old stepped into the WorldTour ranks at Trek-Segafredo in 2017 and has become one of their most reliable and high-profile winners since then. In 2019 he won the world road race in Yorkshire, and he followed that up with a win in Gent-Wevelgem less than 12 months later.

A Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne victory followed the next year and during his time at Trek the Dane has picked up stage wins in the Tour of Poland, Paris-Nice and the BinckBank Tour.

“This team gave me the chance to move into the WorldTour after two years at pro-conti level. Now this is my sixth season and I’m adding another three. If you’re staying in the same team for nine years, it must be something special. Trek always said that they don’t want to be just colleagues, they want to be a big family, and that’s what I’m growing into. It’s a second family for me and that’s also why I decide to stay,” the Dane said in a press released issued on Monday.

“It was a natural choice for me to extend my contract with Trek-Segafredo. We’ve had some amazing moments during my time here, but also some really tough ones. I’m working super hard for this and I’m doing everything I can, but sometimes it doesn’t work out. I’m only a human, I mess up sometimes. For me, having the support and confidence of the team through these low moments is even more important.

“Our classics team is getting stronger every year and we have a really strong group there. Helping the team to improve as a unit is an important goal for me. I want to win races, I want to win monuments, and I want to do it with this Team.”

Pedersen is the second major classics start to re-sign with the team after it was announced earlier this year that Jasper Stuyven would stay on the team for the next three years too.

“Since Mads first joined the Team in 2017 he showed immediate signs of his potential. We saw flashes of his brilliance each year – Tour of Flanders in 2018, World Champs in 2019 and Gent-Wevelgem in 2020. Mads has had his share of bad luck along the way but his strong mentality has helped him refocus after each setback. This year he has reached a new level of consistency, whilst maintaining a very high level. I’m certain we will see him winning a lot more races with us,” the Italian added.

“Aside from his obvious ability on the bike, Mads brings a lot to the Team. He cares about the people around him and raises the overall morale. Keeping him for three more years is an important step in our progress.”