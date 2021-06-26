Lemoine, Soler, Konovalovas among many seriously injured in two Tour stage 1 crashes

Two massive crashes sent dozens of riders to the ground in the opening stage of the Tour de France, and the official injury list is long. The Tour’s medical communication listed 21 injured riders, and did not include the very many riders with road rash like Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), who hit the ground hard after a now-famous collision with a sign of a roadside spectator, or even stage 1 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

Cyril Lemoine suffered perhaps the worst of the injuries with four broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Lemoine must remain “hospitalized, under surveillance” for a few days in Brest, according to a statement from his B&B Hotels team.

Lemoine was one of scores of riders brought down in two big crashes within the final 50 kilometers of the stage from Brest to Landerneau.

Marc Hirschi (UAE) finished the stage, despite suffering a separated shoulder (acromioclavicular dislocation).

“He has no fracture and no other injuries to that shoulder,” said the medical director of the UAE team, Dr Jeroen Swart. “We will make a reassess his condition and decide on his fitness to continue the race.”

“Marc had a heavy fall but we hope for good news,” said his teammate and 2020 Tour champion Tadej Pogacar. “Let’s hope for a quieter day tomorrow.”

Marc Soler (Movistar) also finished the stage, despite two broken elbows.

Confirmamos que @solermarc93 ha sufrido fracturas en las dos cabezas de radio y la cabeza del cúbito izquierdo tras caída en el #TDF2021. ¡Ánimo! We sadly confirm Marc Soler has fractured both arms' radial heads and his left ulnar head after today's @letour. Get well soon, mate! — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) June 26, 2021

Lithuanian champion Ignatas Konovalovas was temporarily knocked out in one of the crashes, according to his Groupama-FDJ team.

“The evolution is favorable but he will stay the night at the Brest hospital in observation and for additional examinations,” a report from the team said.

Konovalovas is a key member of Groupama’s leadout train for sprinter Arnaud Démare.

The Tour medical report lists nine riders injured in the first crash, with Jasha Sütterlin (DSM) incurring a large hematoma on his wrist and his teammate Casper Pedersen being taken to the hospital for x-rays and stitches.

In the second crash, the Tour’s medical report didn’t specify the total number but just said that there were “very many riders caught” in the accident. Those with significant injuries include:

Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ): Head trauma and loss of consciousness. Concussion evaluation at the hospital.

(Groupama-FDJ): Head trauma and loss of consciousness. Concussion evaluation at the hospital. Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels-KTM): Four broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

(B&B Hotels-KTM): Four broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation): Hip and chest trauma. Evacuated for assessment.

(Israel Start-Up Nation): Hip and chest trauma. Evacuated for assessment. Ben O’Connor (AG2r-Citroën): Forearm stitches and bruises.

(AG2r-Citroën): Forearm stitches and bruises. Marc Soler (Movistar): Broken elbows.

(Movistar): Broken elbows. Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma): X-rays on hips. Injured elbow.

(Jumbo-Visma): X-rays on hips. Injured elbow. Marc Hirschi (UAE): Separated shoulder.

(UAE): Separated shoulder. Amund Grondahl Jansen (BikeExchange): X-rays on lumbar spine. Elbow stitches.

(BikeExchange): X-rays on lumbar spine. Elbow stitches. Clément Russo (Arkéa-Samsic): Chest trauma.

(Arkéa-Samsic): Chest trauma. Reto Hollenstein (Israel Start-Up Nation): Chest trauma.

(Israel Start-Up Nation): Chest trauma. Daniel McLay (Arkéa-Samsic): X-rays on back.

At least four riders are now out of the race: Konovalovas, Lemoine, Soler, and Sütterlin.

Andrew Hood and AFP contributed to this report.