Jumbo-Visma sport director kicked out of Tour de France following stage 17 incident

A key member of the Tour de France’s leading team Jumbo-Visma has been kicked out of the race just days before yellow jersey Primoz Roglič arrives to Paris.

Merijn Zeeman, one of the lead sport directors at Jumbo-Visma, was also fined 2000CHF by the Tour race jury Thursday for an incident that apparently happened Wednesday at the top of the Col de la Loze summit.

The jury only cites a UCI rule without providing details, describing it as “inappropriate behavior” against one of the UCI staffers who was doing bike controls at the end of stage 17.

“Intimidation, insults, improper behavior of a member of a team towards a member of the UCI,” states the rule.

Jump-Visma officials have yet to comment. The news broke Thursday evening with the release of the race jury report following the 18th stage.

It’s unclear exactly what the jury citation is referring to. The UCI has been conducting controls after each stage as part of its efforts to fight “technological fraud.” So far during this Tour, the UCI has been testing about seven bikes after each stage.

Jumbo-Visma’s Sepp Kuss was spotted riding away on his bike after finishing fourth on the stage, so it’s likely the incident could involve race leader’s Roglič’s bike.

The UCI is bringing a mobile X-ray machine to each stage finish. A crew of several UCI staffers examine select bikes, and pass them through into an X-ray that can reveal the internal workings of the bike frame. If something looks suspicious, the staffers can disassemble the bike.

Since the UCI rolled out the mobile X-ray machine a few years ago, no bike has ever been found with illegal or banned motors or assistance.