Jumbo-Visma announces full Tour de France team with Sepp Kuss in, Rohan Dennis out

Jumbo-Visma has announced its complete Tour de France roster ten days before the grand depart in Copenhagen, with Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard all making the cut.

There is no place for Rohan Dennis after the Australian picked up a stomach bug at the recent Tour de Suisse but Sepp Kuss has made the team alongside Steven Kruijswijk, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Tiesj Benoot, and Christophe Laporte.

The team had initially planned to release the names of the riders on the team in batches, or even one at a time, following an outbreak of COVID-19 within the squad at the Tour de Suisse. However, those plans were scrapped Tuesday morning with the Dutch outfit going ahead and releasing all eight riders’ names at once.

The team has not committed to making a reserve list, VeloNews understands, with potential replacements set to be decided on based on team needs should any riders be forced out between now and the start of the Tour on July 1.

Kuss is the only rider from the Tour de Suisse roster to be selected for the Tour de France team.

The news means that Roglič and Vingegaard will remain the team’s GC leaders for the Tour de France with both riders aiming to dislodge Tadej Pogačar from the top step of the podium. Roglič recently lead Vingegaard to a one-two finish at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Van Aert will support his team’s GC hopes but has already confirmed that he will target the green jersey for the first time in his career.

“We have several ambitions, so we have chosen riders who are the best at different terrains”, Merijn Zeeman said in a statement released by the team.

“We have to guide our leaders safely through the first hectic week but also be able to make it difficult for the other Tour favourites in the mountains. Wout also deserves sufficient support in his hunt for stage victories and the green jersey. This squad is fit and, in our view, capable of pursuing our ambitions in the best way possible.”

The makeup of the team looks well balanced with Kruijswijk and Kuss to provide cover and experience in the mountains, while Benoot splits his efforts between the flats and shorter climbs.

The Belgian will also work alongside Van Hooydonck and Laporte on the flat roads, particularly during the first week when the race is expected to take on cross-winds and cobbles.