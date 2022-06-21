Julian Alaphilippe returns to racing and reenters Tour de France frame

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl has confirmed that Julian Alaphilippe will be back in the bunch for the first time in two months at the French road race nationals Sunday.

It will be the first time the double world champion has raced since the high-speed crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège that put him in a ditch and left him with multiple fractures and a collapsed lung.

Alaphilippe’s return to action just five days before the Copenhagen Grand Départ puts the 30-year-old right back in the frame for Tour de France selection.

Quick-Step is yet to confirm its eight-man team, but Alaphilippe could be set for another starring role at his home race.

“If everything continues as it is, then the option of the Tour de France is still open, which is still in my mind,” Alaphilippe said last month. “But it is really important that we do not rush anything and we continue to be patient, keep talking with the medical team, and take their advice before we decide when I can race again.”

Alaphilippe returned to steady training with teammates atop the Sierra Nevada in May.

The team’s confirmation that the French hero will be racing nationals this weekend suggests his progress has satisfied the fleet of medics and trainers that pour over his bones, heartbeats, and power numbers.

Alaphilippe may not be at his barouding best if he stamps his ticket for his sixth Tour de France next month.

But home fans sure will be happy to see him.