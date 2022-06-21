Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Tour de France

Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe returns to racing and reenters Tour de France frame

Double world champ returns to peloton Sunday in comeback from Liège-Bastogne-Liège injuries.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl has confirmed that Julian Alaphilippe will be back in the bunch for the first time in two months at the French road race nationals Sunday.

It will be the first time the double world champion has raced since the high-speed crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège that put him in a ditch and left him with multiple fractures and a collapsed lung.

Alaphilippe’s return to action just five days before the Copenhagen Grand Départ puts the 30-year-old right back in the frame for Tour de France selection.

Quick-Step is yet to confirm its eight-man team, but Alaphilippe could be set for another starring role at his home race.

“If everything continues as it is, then the option of the Tour de France is still open, which is still in my mind,” Alaphilippe said last month. “But it is really important that we do not rush anything and we continue to be patient, keep talking with the medical team, and take their advice before we decide when I can race again.”

Alaphilippe returned to steady training with teammates atop the Sierra Nevada in May.

The team’s confirmation that the French hero will be racing nationals this weekend suggests his progress has satisfied the fleet of medics and trainers that pour over his bones, heartbeats, and power numbers.

Alaphilippe may not be at his barouding best if he stamps his ticket for his sixth Tour de France next month.

But home fans sure will be happy to see him.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo