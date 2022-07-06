Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard: Wiggins-Froome scenario can’t happen with Roglič and I at Tour de France

Vingegaard better-placed than Roglič on the road to Calais. A sign of things to come?

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join Outside+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

CALAIS, France (VN) – Jumbo-Visma may have strongarmed the race to set up Wout van Aert into Calais on stage 4 of the 2022 Tour de France, but behind, Jonas Vingegaard was the better placed of the team’s two leaders for the race.

The Dane, who finished runner-up last year, stayed on the wheel of Van Aert until the final few hundred meters of the Cap Blanc-Nez.

Adam Yates was the last man standing with him, with Roglič in the next group, 50 or so meters back. The Jumbo-Visma management asked Vingegaard over race radio to not ride with Yates.

Also read:

Perhaps Vingegaard’s showing will prove insignificant in the whole scheme of things, perhaps it was a tiny, telling hint of who is stronger.

Vingegaard: Roglič will be happy if I win

Hours before in Calais, Vingegaard responded to a question about the rivalry between Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome, in reference to their one-two 2012 Tour performance which had a fair bit of internal rivalry: is that something that could happen to him and Roglič?

“No, it cannot happen. Primož and I are good friends, and that is also different. When they were rivals, they were the two strongest and now it’s not [the case], the big favorite is Pogačar,” Vingegaard said. “I’ll be happy if Primož wins, and he will be happy if I win.”

Asked whether his strength in the team adds pressure or helps Roglič, Vingegaard responded: “That I don’t know. I think you’ll have to ask him.”

As the race came back together into Calais, the status quo remains ahead of stage 5 over the cobbles – there is less than a second between Vingegaard and Roglič in the general classification.

The Dane sits sixth overall, 40 seconds down on his Belgian team-mate Van Aert.

Having the two on-song and racing harmoniously in tandem could prove an effective pitchfork tactic against reigning champion Pogacar in the mountains – or there could yet be trouble and tension behind the scenes ahead.

Danish delight

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has fond memories from the grand départ in Copenhagen. He was the toast of his home country, welling up with tears at the raucous reaction given to him by fans at the team presentation.

“The start in Denmark gave me motivation and confidence for the rest of the Tour. I got a lot of attention, of course, but I enjoyed it. Now we are in France and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Vingegaard has never raced Paris-Roubaix or a Tour stage over the northern cobblestone and he was wary ahead of the 157 kilometers between Lille and Arenberg-Porte du Hainaut.

“A lot of things can happen. We have to be careful and not lose any time.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo