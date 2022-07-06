Become a Member

Tour de France

Jack Haig and Michael Gogl are first abandons of the 2022 Tour de France

The riders are the first to exit the 2022 Tour, leaving 174 racers to start Thursday's sixth stage.

HAINAUT, France (VN) — Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are the first riders to abandon the 2022 Tour de France.

The Australian Haig started the Tour with big ambitions for a possible run at the top-5 or better, but went down in Wednesday’s cobblestone stage.

Gogl also crashed in the wild stage across the pavé in northern France.

The Tour medical report stated that Haig suffered cuts to his left elbow as well as injuries to his back.

Gogl suffered cuts and abrasions to his left shoulder and elbow, as well as cuts to his right hip.

Both riders were transported to a local hospital, officials said.

The medical report also cited injuries to Primož Roglič and Caleb Ewan, who both finished the stage.

Roglič, a pre-race favorite, suffered a dislocated shoulder, and could be questionable for the coming stages.

The medical report also cited “numerous other crashes on the sectors of cobbles without seriousness.”

The riders are the first to exit the 2022 Tour, leaving 174 racers to start Thursday’s sixth stage.

