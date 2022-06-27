Israel-Premier Tech launches ‘Field of Dreams’ kit for Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Israel-Premier Tech has launched a special jersey for the Tour de France to celebrate a new fundraising campaign to build a new bike center in Rwanda.

To be called the “Field of Dreams,” the bike center is set to be built in the Bugesera district and will feature a pump track and a race track, and there are plans to run a cycling academy from it. The team hopes to raise €300,000 ($317,500) for its construction.

According to the team, the new bike center will be built on 16 acres of land and will provide some 120,000 students between the ages of six and 18 with an opportunity to ride bikes and develop their skills.

“This unprecedented initiative promises to have a huge effect on the new generation of Bugesera and possibly all of Rwanda, well beyond cycling. We envision the infrastructure being built for this “Field of Dreams” will drive economic and social progress,” Bugesera mayor Richard Mutabazi said.

The jersey, which will be worn by the Israel-Premier Tech squad at the Tour de France features a predominantly blue design with colorful accents. The aim of it is to raise awareness of the funding campaign with the team promising to match any donations made by fans.

Israel-Premier Tech’s Tour de France squad includes Michael Woods, Jakob Fuglsang, and Chris Froome.

“For me, growing up in Kenya, the bike was always about freedom. It was my way of getting around, my transport. The bike was my opportunity to experience the world around me,” Froome said. “We didn’t have pump tracks, velodromes, or anything like that. Growing up and experiencing cycling in that way, with no real infrastructure or support for youngsters growing up, has really made me want to get behind a project like this. One that is offering an opportunity like this to youngsters who are interested in cycling to be able to follow their dreams.”

The “Field of Dreams” fundraising campaign can be found, here.

Jakob Fuglsang wears the Israel-Premier Tech jersey for the Tour de France (Photo: Israel-Premier Tech)