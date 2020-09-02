Introducing the VeloNews Pass, your gateway to exclusive cycling content

You told us what you want, and we listened: We have a new membership program that fits your needs.

We launched our Active Pass membership program this past June, and while we have heard great things from many folks, a number of you have reached out with a simple request. You want to be able to read VeloNews magazine and all of the exclusive membership stories on VeloNews.com, however, you do not want the other perks included in the package.

Your request: Give me VeloNews content.

Guess what? We have got you covered.

Last week we launched the VeloNews Pass, a membership program that gives you the content you desire. The membership costs $49 for the year, and it gives you unfettered access to all of the content on VeloNews.com in an advertisement-free format, as well as a print subscription for one year of VeloNews magazine and exclusive pro deals from brands like Giordana, Skratch Labs, and others.

You can sign up here.

Our full $99 Active Pass membership continues, with the yearlong subscription to Today’s Plan training software, entry into the Roll Massif Elephant Rock sportive, two free books from VeloPress, and access to magazine and exclusive content from Triathlete, Women’s Running, and Podiumrunner.com. Guess what? We have a ton of exciting new Active Pass perks coming from our newly acquired media brands like SKI, Backpacker, Climbing, Warren Miller Entertainment, Yoga Journal, Clean Eating, and more.

Right now is a great time to check out the VeloNews Pass, as we are publishing multiple membership stories each day from the Tour de France. Our editorial team is cranking out exclusive membership content each day throughout the Tour, with between for and six membership stories going live each day. Andrew Hood is writing a daily column that takes members inside of the race. James Startt is providing members with exclusive insights into historic Tours and the current competition with his unique blend of photography and reportage.

For our daily membership roundtable columns, we are answering the Tour de France questions that you have submitted to our reporters in France. During the upcoming two rest days, we will hold a members-only video chat with James and Andy, and we hope that you all participate.

You have questions about the Tour de France, and Andy and James have answers — and educated opinions!

We also have daily content from the VeloNews archives, which showcases our reporting from past editions of the Tour de France. And, James Startt, Dan Cavallari, and yours truly are all producing exclusive stories on tech, culture, history, and the racing action to help fuel your passion for the race.

And again, we are always thinking of different and creative ways to engage our members, so you can bet that the content included in VeloNews Pass and Active Pass will continue to evolve and change, just as your needs do. And we want to hear from you. Our email, webletters@velonews.com, is always open, and I read every single one.