Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Tour de France

Tour de France

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France: Online, streaming, and on television

Here's how to watch the race for the yellow jersey from a desktop computer, handheld or mobile device, TV, or smart streaming app.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

That’s right, the Tour de France is coming.

Defending champion Tadej Pogačar, archrival Primož Roglič, and a power-packed field rumble out of Copenhagen on July 1 in the hunt for the 109th Tour title.

VeloNews is providing on-site race coverage, features, analysis, rider interviews, and more for the 21 days of racing.

Tour de France content:

Want to watch all the action, from Copenhagen through to the Paris finale on July 24?

Here’s how:

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France in the United States and Canada

NBC is where it’s at for U.S. cycling fans.

NBC and CNBC will cover the full race live on TV. The NBC-owned Peacock online streaming service will also carry the race through the full 21 days in the U.S.

FloSports will provide a live streaming service in Canada.

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France in Europe

European fans will be able to watch the Tour de France online via GCN+ or on the partner Eurosport streaming service. Eurosport will also cover the race on its Freeview channel. Some territory restrictions apply to these broadcasts.

UK-based viewers will also have live TV coverage via ITV4.

Teledeporte (Spain), Rai (Italy), RTBF (Belgian Walloon), VRT (Belgian Flemish), NOS (Netherlands), TV2 (Denmark), and of course, France TV Sport, will cover the race in their respective countries.

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France in Australia

SBS all the way! Fans Down Under can set their alarms early for a live broadcast on SBS, or wait for replays via SBS On Demand.

Stay On Topic

promo logo