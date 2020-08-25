How to watch the 2020 Tour de France broadcast in North America

The 2020 Tour de France begins on Saturday, August 29, with a hilly 156-kilometer stage around the French city of Nice. The race progresses from there, with 21 total stages that take in the Pyrenees, Massif Central, and the Alps, before the finish along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris.

All 21 stages will feature live broadcast, both on traditional television and online. North American cycling fans have two primary options for watching the Tour this year.

FloBikes

FloBikes is offering a streaming service of the 2020 Tour de France in the United States and Canada.

For the first time Canadian cycling fans will not be able to watch the Tour de France on traditional television. Instead, the Canadian rights to the race are held by streaming service FloSports, which acquired exclusive rights to broadcast all ASO events, from 2020 through 2023.

This includes Paris-Roubaix, the Vuelta a España, La Course by Le Tour de France, and other races.

Thus, Canadian cycling fans must purchase an online subscription through Flobikes.

You can stream the action to your television via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or your IOS device.

NBC Sports and NBC Sports Gold

Broadcaster NBC Universal has the rights to air the Tour de France in the United States, and it will again air the race live and delayed across its primary television and streaming platforms: NBC, NBC Sports, CNBC, and NBC Sports Gold’s ‘Cycling Pass.’ Also, this year NBC is adding the entire Tour de France to its on-demand streaming service, Peacock Premium.

Prior to each stage, NBC Sports will air its one-hour Tour de France Pre-race show. After each stage, NBC Sports will air rebroadcasts of each stage.

The cable channel NBC Sports will host the lion’s share of NBC Universal’s television broadcast, 18 of the race’s 21 stages being broadcast live on the channel. There are three stages which will air separately.

On Saturday, September 5, the race’s eighth stage (Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle) will be shown on NBC, with the stage replay aired later that evening on NBC Sports. Then, on Saturday, September 12, stage 14 (Clermont Ferrand to Lyon) will be shown live on CNBC. The following day, September 13, stage 15 (Lyon to Grand Colombier) will also be shown live on CNBC.

For online streaming, subscribers to NBC Sports Gold’s ‘Cycling Pass’ will be able to see all 21 stages, plus on-demand replays of each stage following the action, without commercials. Fans will also get access to NBC’s recent “The Ultimate Tour” series, which rebroadcast 25 of the best editions of the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, and the Amgen Tour of California.

The newest addition to NBC’s Tour lineup is Peacock Premium, the $4.99 live streaming service. Peacock Premium will carry all live Tour de France stage broadcasts, however, there is no option to watch the event afterward.

A full breakdown of NBC Universal’s Tour de France television coverage is below. All times are EST:

Saturday, August 29

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

8 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN

9 p.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN

1 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN

Sunday, August 30

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN

12:30 p.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN

1 p.m. Stage 2 Recap NBC

Midnight Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN

Monday, August 31

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron (LIVE) NBCSN

1 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron NBCSN

Tuesday, September 1

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN

1 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN

Wednesday, September 2

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas (LIVE) NBCSN

4 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN

11:30 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN

Thursday, September 3

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

6:30 a.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN

11:30 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN

Friday, September 4

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur (LIVE) NBCSN

8 p.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN

1 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN

Saturday, September 5

8 a.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle (LIVE) NBC

9 p.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN

Midnight Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN

Sunday, September 6

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns (LIVE) NBCSN

1 p.m. Stage 9 Recap NBC

12:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns NBCSN

Rest Day

Broadcast TBD



Tuesday, September 8

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron Le Château-d’Oléron / Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron Le Château-d’Oléron / Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré NBCSN

Midnight Stage 10: Île d’Oléron Le Château-d’Oléron / Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré NBCSN

Wednesday, September 9

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN

Midnight Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN

Thursday, September 10

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN

5 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN

Midnight Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN

Friday, September 11

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal NBCSN

Saturday, September 12

8 a.m. Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon (LIVE) CNBC

Midnight Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon NBCSN

Sunday, September 13

7 a.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier (LIVE) CNBC

8 p.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN

Midnight Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN

Rest day No. 2

Broadcast TBD

Tuesday, September 15

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN

Midnight Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN

Wednesday, September 16

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN

Midnight Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN

Thursday, September 17

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron (LIVE) NBCSN

3 p.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN

Midnight Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN

Friday, September 18

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole (LIVE) NBCSN

4 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN

11 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN

Saturday, September 19

6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

7 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN

4:30 p.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN

1:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN

Sunday, September 20

9 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN

9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) NBCSN

8 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris Champs-Élysées NBCSN

Midnight Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris Champs-Élysées NBCSN