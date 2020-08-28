Here’s what’s coming to Active Pass during the 2020 Tour de France

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Listen up, Active Pass members, because there is a ton of exclusive daily content coming your way during the 2020 Tour de France.

The entire VeloNews editorial team is covering the Tour de France, La Course by le Tour de France, and the Giro Rosa over the next three weeks. Our veteran reporters Andrew Hood and James Startt — who have more than 50 combined years of Tour experience — are on the ground in Nice, and will be following the race from beginning to end. They are providing us on-the-ground reporting from this very strange Tour, and they are chasing stories around culture, history, and other topics from within and outside of the peloton.

Then, we have our veteran staff of reporters here at the VeloNews office who will be turning out the news, analysis, commentary, and feature stories to keep you engaged with the racing over these next three weeks.

As a new feature for our coverage this year, we are asking you, the Active Pass member, to participate in our Tour de France content as well.

So, what’s coming to Active Pass over the next three weeks?

Andy Hood has covered the last 23 editions of the Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com

Andrew Hood is writing a daily Tour de France diary for you, and each installment will be filled with reporting and perspective on what it’s like to be at this year’s race. Hoody has reported from every Tour for the last 23 years, and he is focusing on a wide range of topics this year, from the impact of COVID-19 on riders and the race organization, to the heavyweight battle between Team Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo Visma.

Hoody and James Startt are also producing a daily roundtable column exclusively for Active Pass members. And here’s where we need your help. We want you to ask the questions for Startt and Hood. At the bottom of this post you will find a form where you can submit your questions. Every day I will choose four questions and pose them to the guys over in France. Ask away!

This Tour is bound to go down in history. Thus, we are reprinting stories from some of the most dramatic Tour moments in history from our VeloNews magazine archive every day. Keep your eyes out for stories from the last 45 years of Tour de France coverage.

Photojournalist James Startt has more than 30 years of experience at the Tour. Photo: James Startt

We will also have daily feature stories around tech, culture, racing dynamics, and other topics to help you stay up on the racing.

And finally, we have a really cool treat that I cannot wait to show you. On the Tour’s two rest days we will have a live video chat with Andrew Hood and James Startt from the Tour de France. Again, we will rely on your questions to steer the conversation for this chat. I’m still ironing out specific times, but I can confirm that these chats will take place on Monday, September 7 and Monday, September 14. The details will come in a follow-up column.

We’re producing a ton of content over the next three weeks, and we’re happy to be able to write so much exclusive storytelling for our Active Pass members. We truly appreciate your support of VeloNews, and can’t wait to bring you more exciting content in the future.

If you have any thoughts on ways to do so, feel free to email me at webletters@velonews.com.