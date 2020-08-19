Guy Niv to become first Israeli rider to race the Tour de France

Team Israel Start-Up Nation announced Wednesday that Israeli Guy Niv will be on its roster for the 2020 Tour de France.

This marks the first time that an Israeli has been selected to race at the Tour.

Related:

“I am honored and privileged to represent my country and team in the biggest race in cycling and one of the greatest sporting events in the world. And to be the first Israeli to do so? It might sound cliché, but my dream of a lifetime has now been realized,” Niv said in a team release.

Until three years ago, Niv was primarily a mountain biker, and was not racing on the road.

The talented climber switched to the road in 2017 when he learned that the Giro d’Italia would start in his home country. While Niv did not finish the Giro in 2018 due to illness, he did make it all the way to Rome in 2019, qualifying his grand tour experience.

Sylvan Adams, co-owner of Israel Start-Up Nation said, “It’s a proud moment for Israel, for Israeli sports, and for me. Since last November, when we knew that our Israeli team would be riding in cycling’s biggest race for the first time in 2020, I publicly stated that we would have an Israeli rider on our Tour squad, making history as the first from our country to race in the Tour de France. I am proud of Guy, who has worked hard to be in the best shape of his life, for earning this position.”

Since announcing the addition of Chris Froome to the team in 2021, Israel Start-Up Nation has been on a massive recruitment push to support its grand tour ambitions.

Michael Woods will be leaving EF Pro Cycling to join the Israeli team in 2021, and Daryl Impey, a former teammate of Chris Froome will also be joining the team.