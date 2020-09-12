Getting the shot: Polka-dot panache at the Tour de France

Have you ever gone into a record shop looking for one album and coming out with something completely different?

Well, picture taking can sometimes be like that too. Today’s Tour de France stage traveled from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, traversing the northern edges of the Auvergne region. I knew that there were lots of rustic villages. And I knew there were a couple of unique climbs. Certainly, I thought, I would come up with something out of those two options.

But instead, by far my most satisfying shot today was a portrait of two of the Tour’s most faithful fans this year. For days I had noticed these guys along the roadside, suited up in their matching polka-dot outfits. And unlike some fans, they didn’t jump or scream, but simply waved. A veteran of more than 30 Tours, I can honestly say I prefer the kinder gentler fans today.

And so I stopped, chatted for a few minutes and asked if I could take their portrait. They agreed. And I’m very happy they did!