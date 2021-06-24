Geraint Thomas on Ineos’ Tour de France leadership: ‘We can’t get carried away and try to protect four riders’

Ineos Grenadiers’ much-hyped approach to the 2021 Tour de France could present challenges later in the race, and nobody understands that better than Geraint Thomas.

On Thursday Thomas was asked about the team’s decision to enter the race with four potential leaders for the GC, and Thomas acknowledged the perils presented by the approach.

“I think it has its positives and negatives — having four guys who could potentially be up there is great, and it gives us cards to play later in the race,” Thomas said. “We can’t get carried away and try to protect four riders — that would take too much out of the four other riders in the first week.”

Earlier this year Ineos-Grenadiers touted Thomas as the sole leader for GC at the Tour de France, after management decided to send Egan Bernal to the Giro d’Italia. In recent weeks, however, Ineos’ leadership bench has gotten more crowded, due to the success of its other GC riders in stage races.

Now, Thomas enters the race alongside two fellow grand tour winners on the Ineos squad — Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart — and Australian Richie Porte, who recently won the overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Team management’s decision to send all four men to the Tour de France has opened the door for questions about leadership to swirl within the race’s press corps.

Thomas said the team’s success will depend on riders’ ability to communicate with each other and management throughout the race. An advantage that Ineos Grenadiers has, he said, is that the riders leading the charge are not driven by ego. He believes the race itself will decide who ends up in the driver’s seat for the team.

“We’re lucky we don’t have anyone with massive egos,” Thomas told VeloNews via email. “But, once we get racing, it becomes obvious the stronger guys in the team really, and go from there. As long as we keep riding as we have been, stay open and honest, and communicate, I think it can be a massive advantage.

On Thursday, reporters peppered Thomas and his teammates with questions about the team’s true leadership hierarchy, and each man responded differently to the inquiries. Carapaz acknowledged his position as a leader, and Porte said that he intended to take every opportunity afforded to him during the race.

Thomas stressed his qualities as a team leader, and how comfortable he has felt in previous instances having sole leadership at a race.

“There’s a big difference between being a worker and a leader for sure, and if there’s multiple leaders you can spread that pressure between everyone,” he said. “I went into the Giro last year as the sole leader, and at the time I really enjoyed that. I felt like I thrived off of that extra pressure, and having my team around me. But at the same time, having a few of us up there means it’s not all on you. If something does happen, there’s somebody else who can help carry the flag. So, you can look at it both ways, really.”

The team’s multi-rider approach stands in stark contrast to the strategies of its chief rivals, Jumbo-Visma and UAE-Team Emirates, as both teams enter the race backing a sole leader for the GC. UAE-Team Emirates will ride for defending champion Tadej Pogačar, who in 2020 surprised the peloton to win the GC overall after smashing the final individual time trial.

Thomas praised Pogačar’s victory from 2020 and said he expected the Slovenian to be on form for this year’s race. Thomas said Pogačar likely encountered a much different post-victory landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic when compared to the one he saw after his 2018 Tour de France win.

“With the whole pandemic, he didn’t have the whole fuss around him as he would have had in 2018,” Thomas said. “From when the Tour finished until January I was here and there and everywhere. I made the most of it. I don’t regret it. But it did take me a longer period to get back into good shape, and I did it. With Pogačar it’s probably been different. I’m sure he’ll be right up there. He’s a super talent, and time will tell.”