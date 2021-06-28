Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Geraint Thomas crashes hard in Tour de France stage 3

Thomas fell heavily in opening hours of stage 3 of the Tour and dislocated his shoulder before being paced back to the peloton.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Geraint Thomas crashed hard on stage 3 of the Tour de France on Monday.

Thomas fell heavily in the opening hours of the Tour’s third stage, skidding to the tarmac on wet roads.

The Welshman was spotted clutching his shoulder in the aftermath and spoke with medics before gingerly remounting the bike and pedaling on, in visible pain. He was paced back to the bunch by a fleet of Ineos Grenadiers teammates in the following kilometers.

Reports later suggested that Thomas dislocated his shoulder and that an attending team doctor popped the joint back into place at the scene.

The crash had occurred as the peloton sped through cluttered urban streets and involved around a dozen riders.

Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin and Robert Gesink – two key lieutenants for Primož Roglič – also hit the deck. Gesink abandoned the race with his injuries.

Thomas had started Monday’s stage 20th on GC, 41 seconds back on yellow jersey Mathieu van der Poel, 27 seconds down on top rivals Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar.

Ineos Grenadiers saw shadow leaders Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart both lose time this weekend. Should Thomas suffer lasting problems from Monday’s crash, Richard Carapaz may have to take the reigns in the team’s GC bid. The Ecuadorian is currently 31 seconds back.

Stay On Topic