Geraint Thomas crashes hard in Tour de France stage 3

Geraint Thomas crashed hard on stage 3 of the Tour de France on Monday.

Thomas fell heavily in the opening hours of the Tour’s third stage, skidding to the tarmac on wet roads.

The Welshman was spotted clutching his shoulder in the aftermath and spoke with medics before gingerly remounting the bike and pedaling on, in visible pain. He was paced back to the bunch by a fleet of Ineos Grenadiers teammates in the following kilometers.

Reports later suggested that Thomas dislocated his shoulder and that an attending team doctor popped the joint back into place at the scene.

The Tour's "Welsh Mafia" is in action as 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @LukeRowe1990 helps 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GeraintThomas86 back to the peloton. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @LukeRowe1990 attend son compatriote pour le ramener dans le peloton.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/uliHSOjcBg — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 28, 2021

The crash had occurred as the peloton sped through cluttered urban streets and involved around a dozen riders.

Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin and Robert Gesink – two key lieutenants for Primož Roglič – also hit the deck. Gesink abandoned the race with his injuries.

🇫🇷 #TDF2021 🤕 Unfortunately Robert Gesink has to abandon the race after a hard crash. We’ll keep you updated Get wel soon Robert 🍀 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 28, 2021

Thomas had started Monday’s stage 20th on GC, 41 seconds back on yellow jersey Mathieu van der Poel, 27 seconds down on top rivals Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar.

Ineos Grenadiers saw shadow leaders Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart both lose time this weekend. Should Thomas suffer lasting problems from Monday’s crash, Richard Carapaz may have to take the reigns in the team’s GC bid. The Ecuadorian is currently 31 seconds back.