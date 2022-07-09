Geoffrey Bouchard leaves Tour de France with COVID

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Geoffrey Bouchard won’t be on the startline of stage 8 of the Tour de France.

Ag2r-Citroën confirmed Saturday morning that the 30-year-old tested positive for COVID after the stage Friday.

He was immediately isolated from the team bubble.

“Since the start, the Ag2r-Citroën has carried out antigenic tests every three days in addition to the tests carried out by the organizers of the Tour de France. The entire team – riders and staff – underwent an antigen test on Thursday evening or Friday morning, which resulted in negative tests for the whole group,” said team medic Dr. Serge Niamke.

Bouchard, winner of the climber’s jersey in the 2021 Giro d’Italia and 2019 Vuelta a España, is the first rider known to have contracted COVID since the race rolled out of Copenhagen.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl was hit with a number of cases within its staffing crew early in the Tour.

“During the stage, I did not feel well. It’s a huge disappointment because we were just getting to my favorite terrain, the mountains. It was my first Tour de France and it’s sad to end it like this,” Bouchard said.

The Tour de Suisse last month saw a swath of riders come down with COVID, and the UCI was quick to roll out its updated health policies ahead of the Tour. Most teams have gone over and beyond the minimum requirement.

“We have implemented a very strict protocol for months to guarantee the health of our riders and our management. I’m sad for Geoffrey, who we were counting on for the next few days. The Tour is not over and we still hope to be at the front of the stages when we arrive in the mountains,” Ag2r manager Vincent Lavenau said.