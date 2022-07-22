Become a Member

Tour de France

Enric Mas leaves Tour de France with COVID three days from finish

Mas is the second rider from Movistar to leave the race with the virus.

Enric Mas has abandoned the Tour de France just three days from the end after testing positive for COVID-19.

He will not take the start of stage 19. The news comes a day after his Movistar teammate Imanol Erviti was forced to quit the race after contracting the virus.

Mas has had a disappointing Tour de France thus far and he slipped out of the top 10 following Thursday’s stage to the Hautacam.

Also read:

The Spaniard rode aggressively early on during stage 18 and made it into an early break, but he was dropped on the descent of the Col d’Aubisque.

He was shepherded down by Gorka Izagirre, but he lost nearly three minutes to the break by the time the race reached the second climb of the day.

After eventually being caught and passed by the yellow jersey group, he slipped back further and eventually finished 7:23 behind the stage winner, and race leader, Jonas Vingegaard. It saw him drop one place to 11th overall at 24:08 off the yellow jersey.

