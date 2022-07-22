Enric Mas leaves Tour de France with COVID three days from finish
Mas is the second rider from Movistar to leave the race with the virus.
Enric Mas has abandoned the Tour de France just three days from the end after testing positive for COVID-19.
He will not take the start of stage 19. The news comes a day after his Movistar teammate Imanol Erviti was forced to quit the race after contracting the virus.
Mas has had a disappointing Tour de France thus far and he slipped out of the top 10 following Thursday’s stage to the Hautacam.
The Spaniard rode aggressively early on during stage 18 and made it into an early break, but he was dropped on the descent of the Col d’Aubisque.
He was shepherded down by Gorka Izagirre, but he lost nearly three minutes to the break by the time the race reached the second climb of the day.
After eventually being caught and passed by the yellow jersey group, he slipped back further and eventually finished 7:23 behind the stage winner, and race leader, Jonas Vingegaard. It saw him drop one place to 11th overall at 24:08 off the yellow jersey.
.@EnricMasNicolau no tomará la salida en la 19ª etapa de @letour_es por positivo covid. El mallorquín mantiene un buen estado de salud. ¡Mucho ánimo y cuídate!
A DNS for us on stage 19 of the #TDF2022 is Enric Mas, after returning a positive covid result. Speedy recovery, mate! pic.twitter.com/j7zL6ksufG
— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 22, 2022