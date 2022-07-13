Enric Mas loses Tour de France podium hopes after suffering behind yellow jersey battle

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Enric Mas lost all podium hopes Wednesday after suffering behind the dramatic battle for the yellow jersey on the Col du Granon at the Tour de France.

The Movistar captain struggled on the final climb as Jonas Vingegaard cracked Tadej Pogačar to move into yellow.

Mas crossed the line 15th at more than eight minutes behind Vingegaard and tumbled to 10th at 9:29 back.

“It was a bad day,” Mas said. “I was empty since the start of the Galibier, and I had nothing.”

Also read:

The Spanish rider was hoping to be able to respond in the high mountains after surviving the first half of the Tour in good position, starting the stage less than two minutes behind Pogačar.

Mas struggled to match a series of attacks before the Galibier, and after chasing back on, was immediately dropped on the Granon.

“A lot of people had a bad day,” Mas said. “And others had a good day. I was one of the bad ones. Tomorrow is a new day. We’ll rest and we’ll see what happens. Let’s go for it.”

The bad news for anyone with bad legs is that Alpe d’Huez and its famous 21 switchbacks is waiting on the horizon.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), who started the day second, tumbled out of the top-20, and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) dropped nine spots to 20th.