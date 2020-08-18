Elia Viviani, Guillaume Martin to head-up Cofidis at Tour de France

Team Cofidis will be fighting on two fronts at this year’s Tour de France.

The French WorldTour squad will be focusing its efforts around GC-guy Guillaume Martin, and sprint star Elia Viviani.

“Martin has left his mark at Cofidis,” team manager Cedric Vasseur said. “Our mission, our obligation, is to put a team around Guillaume at the Tour, taking into account the status of Elia Viviani.”

Martin has flown under the radar since the season restarted this month, but the 27-year-old Parisien has been quietly and confidently notching up a top-tier palmarès, with third at the Ventoux Challenge, eighth overall at the Tour de l’Ain, and last week, third on GC at the Critèrium du Dauphiné.

Having joined Cofidis at the start of this season as the squad bolstered its roster in preparation for stepping up to the WorldTour, Martin has now become a key figure at the team.

“Guillaume has shown that he is capable of competing with the best riders in the world,” Vasseur has said after Martin stepped onto the final podium at the Dauphiné. “These are the beginnings of a great and beautiful adventure.”

Away from the mountains, Italian fastman Viviani will be looking for stage wins having opened his Tour de France account with a win at stage 4 last year.

The full Cofidis Tour team is yet to be confirmed, though Christophe Laporte is slated to be lining up as a leadout man for Viviani, while Nicolas Edet and Jesus Herrada will support Martin’s GC bid.