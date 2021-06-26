Demi Vollering sprints from small group to win La Course by Le Tour de France
Vollering backs up Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory with hilltop sprint, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marianne Vos.
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) outkicked a select group to win La Course by Le Tour de France.
The Dutchwoman was lead out by teammate Anna van der Breggen before rounding Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to take her first La Course title. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) edged into second, Vos took third.
The victory sees Vollering continuing her stellar first season for Team SD Worx. The 24-year-old won Liège-Bastogne-Liège earlier this year and placed second at both Amstel Gold and Brabantse Pijl.
“I was not expecting that today,” Vollering said. “Because Anna made so much speed she forced Marianne to go, and I could go in her slipstream and come over her. It gives me a lot of confidence for the future.”
The win is yet another trophy in SD Worx’s ever-swelling collection, and the super-squad again had a large role to play in how the race unfolded.
“We needed a hard race, and it was hard from the beginning so that was good for us. Niamh [Fisher Black] did a great job in the break, Chantaal [van den Broek Blaak] was always on the front – and Anna of course in the end, it was really good teamwork, so it’s super cool I could finish it off,” Vollering said.
Defending champion Lizzie Deignan was distanced by a flurry of attacks in the hilltop finish and placed eighth.
Vollering was one of a large group of favorites that hit the base of the 3km hilltop finish together after a tense start to the race.
Canyon SRAM started the attacks with Tiffany Cromwell and Katarzyna Niewiadoma that split down the group and saw Deignan stuggling to hold the wheels.
Uttrup Ludwig, van der Breggen, and Grace Brown (BikeExchange) were the first to counter the initial attacks before sprint threat Vos made contact with the front of the race to form the eight-rider group that went on to contest the final sprint.
Van der Breggen wound up the pace as all eyes rested on Vos for the dragging sprint to the line. The Jumbo-Visma captain marked van der Breggen’s wheel and accelerated first.
However, with Vollering sitting in her slipstream as the gradient eased, Vos couldn’t match her young countrywoman’s final kick as she ripped across the finishline.
Jumbo-Visma reels in star-studded breakaway
The opening half of the race saw breakaways struggle to go clear as several top teams kept attacks on a leash.
Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mikayla Harvey (Canyon-SRAM) forced the race’s key selection at around 30km to go, splitting out a strong group that swelled and shrank as riders darted across to the peloton. Eventually a power-packed break of 11 riders formed at the front, including Chapman, Harvey, Brown, Kristen Faulkner (Tibco-SVB), Ruth Winder (Trek Segafredo), Leah Thomas (Movistar), Anna Hendersen, Niamh Fisher Black (SD Worx).
The attacks started flying out of the group of favorites behind the break on the penultimate climb of the Fosse Aux Loups, with Uttrup Ludwig and Evita Muzik both attempting to bridge to the attackers.
Jumbo Visma ramped up the pace in the peloton heading into the final 10km as it played its cards on Vos rather than breakaway teammate Anna Hendersen.
Vos’ wrecking crew pulled back the escapees just one kilometer ahead of the hilltop finish as Canyon-SRAM, Bike Exchange and Trek-Segafredo elbowed toward the front to set up the final fight for the line.
However, with SD Worx still packing numbers, it proved to be Vollering and van der Breggen that would make it count.
La Course by Le Tour de France Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|2:50:29
|2
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|3
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:00
|4
|VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
|SD Worx
|0:00
|5
|BROWN Grace
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|6
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|7
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|0:00
|8
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:00
|9
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04
|10
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|0:04
|11
|THOMAS Leah
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|12
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|0:08
|13
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08
|14
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|SD Worx
|0:08
|15
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08
|16
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:08
|17
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:08
|18
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:08
|19
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Liv Racing
|0:08
|20
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08
|21
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:21
|22
|AALERUD Katrine
|Movistar Team
|0:21
|23
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:21
|24
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing
|0:21
|25
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Rally Cycling Women
|0:21
|26
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:38
|27
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:38
|28
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:40
|29
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:50
|30
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:50
|31
|MERINO Eider
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:50
|32
|GUTIERREZ Ariadna
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:50
|33
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:05
|34
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:22
|35
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:22
|36
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:22
|37
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:22
|38
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:22
|39
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|1:22
|40
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|1:37
|41
|WINDER Ruth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:06
|42
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:02
|43
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:02
|44
|JOUNIER Lucie
|Team Arkéa
|3:02
|45
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:02
|46
|RAGUSA Katia
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|3:02
|47
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:02
|48
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing
|3:02
|49
|PEPERKAMP Esmée
|Team DSM
|3:02
|50
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing
|3:02
|51
|HAMMES Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:02
|52
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:02
|53
|FOUQUENET Amandine
|Team Arkéa
|3:02
|54
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:02
|55
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Kristabel
|Rally Cycling Women
|3:02
|56
|COLJÉ Maaike
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|3:02
|57
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|3:02
|58
|SILVESTRI Debora
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3:02
|59
|RAMIREZ Andrea
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|3:02
|60
|KERN Špela
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|3:02
|61
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|3:02
|62
|SHAPIRA Omer
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|3:02
|63
|HONSINGER Clara
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:02
|64
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:11
|65
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:11
|66
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:11
|67
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Bizkaia Durango
|3:11
|68
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:11
|69
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange
|3:11
|70
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|3:11
|71
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:11
|72
|POIDEVIN Sara
|Rally Cycling Women
|3:11
|73
|FORTIN Emilie
|Bizkaia Durango
|3:30
|74
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|3:33
|75
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|3:33
|76
|ALLIN Pauline
|Team Arkéa
|3:49
|77
|BARIL Olivia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|3:58
|78
|FRANZ Heidi
|Rally Cycling Women
|4:07
|79
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|4:45
|80
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|4:45
|81
|TOMASI Laura
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4:45
|82
|WILES Tayler
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:20
|83
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|5:41
|84
|FOURNIER Roxane
|SD Worx
|5:41
|85
|KERBAOL Cedrine
|Team Arkéa
|6:17
|86
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7:12
|87
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:49
|88
|SQUIBAN Maeva
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|10:38
|89
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11:11
|90
|ABGRALL Noémie
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|12:16
|91
|BENITO Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|12:44
|92
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|12:44
|93
|NOSKOVÁ Nikola
|SD Worx
|12:44
|94
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|12:44
|95
|RICHIOUD Greta
|Team Arkéa
|12:44
|96
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|12:44
|97
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|12:44
|98
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|12:44
|99
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|12:44
|100
|SPEROTTO Maria Vittoria
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|12:44
|101
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|12:44
|102
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|12:44
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.