Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Demi Vollering sprints from small group to win La Course by Le Tour de France

Vollering backs up Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory with hilltop sprint, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marianne Vos.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) outkicked a select group to win La Course by Le Tour de France.

The Dutchwoman was lead out by teammate Anna van der Breggen before rounding Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to take her first La Course title. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) edged into second, Vos took third.

The victory sees Vollering continuing her stellar first season for Team SD Worx. The 24-year-old won Liège-Bastogne-Liège earlier this year and placed second at both Amstel Gold and Brabantse Pijl.

“I was not expecting that today,” Vollering said. “Because Anna made so much speed she forced Marianne to go, and I could go in her slipstream and come over her. It gives me a lot of confidence for the future.”

The win is yet another trophy in SD Worx’s ever-swelling collection, and the super-squad again had a large role to play in how the race unfolded.

“We needed a hard race, and it was hard from the beginning so that was good for us. Niamh [Fisher Black] did a great job in the break, Chantaal [van den Broek Blaak] was always on the front – and Anna of course in the end, it was really good teamwork, so it’s super cool I could finish it off,” Vollering said.

Defending champion Lizzie Deignan was distanced by a flurry of attacks in the hilltop finish and placed eighth.

Vollering was one of a large group of favorites that hit the base of the 3km hilltop finish together after a tense start to the race.

Canyon SRAM started the attacks with Tiffany Cromwell and Katarzyna Niewiadoma that split down the group and saw Deignan stuggling to hold the wheels.

Uttrup Ludwig, van der Breggen, and Grace Brown (BikeExchange) were the first to counter the initial attacks before sprint threat Vos made contact with the front of the race to form the eight-rider group that went on to contest the final sprint.

Van der Breggen wound up the pace as all eyes rested on Vos for the dragging sprint to the line. The Jumbo-Visma captain marked van der Breggen’s wheel and accelerated first.

However, with Vollering sitting in her slipstream as the gradient eased, Vos couldn’t match her young countrywoman’s final kick as she ripped across the finishline.

Jumbo-Visma reels in star-studded breakaway

The opening half of the race saw breakaways struggle to go clear as several top teams kept attacks on a leash.

Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mikayla Harvey (Canyon-SRAM) forced the race’s key selection at around 30km to go, splitting out a strong group that swelled and shrank as riders darted across to the peloton. Eventually a power-packed break of 11 riders formed at the front, including Chapman, Harvey, Brown, Kristen Faulkner (Tibco-SVB), Ruth Winder (Trek Segafredo), Leah Thomas (Movistar), Anna Hendersen, Niamh Fisher Black (SD Worx).

The attacks started flying out of the group of favorites behind the break on the penultimate climb of the Fosse Aux Loups, with Uttrup Ludwig and Evita Muzik both attempting to bridge to the attackers.

Jumbo Visma ramped up the pace in the peloton heading into the final 10km as it played its cards on Vos rather than breakaway teammate Anna Hendersen.

Vos’ wrecking crew pulled back the escapees just one kilometer ahead of the hilltop finish as Canyon-SRAM, Bike Exchange and Trek-Segafredo elbowed toward the front to set up the final fight for the line.

However, with SD Worx still packing numbers, it proved to be Vollering and van der Breggen that would make it count.

La Course by Le Tour de France Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiSD Worx2:50:29
2LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
3VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women0:00
4VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaSD Worx0:00
5BROWN GraceTeam BikeExchange0:00
6NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
7PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing0:00
8LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
9DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women 0:04
10BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing0:04
11THOMAS LeahMovistar Team0:04
12RIVERA CorynTeam DSM0:08
13CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08
14FISHER-BLACK NiamhSD Worx0:08
15HARVEY MikaylaCanyon SRAM Racing0:08
16GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:08
17HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women0:08
18LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:08
19ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing0:08
20SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange0:08
21FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:21
22AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team0:21
23LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:21
24STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing0:21
25KOPPENBURG ClaraRally Cycling Women0:21
26MALCOTTI BarbaraValcar - Travel & Service0:38
27STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:38
28BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:40
29CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing0:50
30PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service0:50
31MERINO EiderA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team0:50
32GUTIERREZ AriadnaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team0:50
33CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon SRAM Racing1:05
34CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:22
35MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:22
36MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:22
37KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:22
38PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service1:22
39SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange1:22
40ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange1:37
41WINDER RuthTrek-Segafredo Women 2:06
42SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service3:02
43BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana3:02
44JOUNIER LucieTeam Arkéa3:02
45LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:02
46RAGUSA KatiaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team3:02
47GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:02
48KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing3:02
49PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM3:02
50DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing3:02
51HAMMES KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:02
52ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service3:02
53FOUQUENET AmandineTeam Arkéa3:02
54VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek-Segafredo Women 3:02
55DOEBEL-HICKOK KristabelRally Cycling Women3:02
56COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team3:02
57TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.3:02
58SILVESTRI DeboraTop Girls Fassa Bortolo3:02
59RAMIREZ AndreaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team3:02
60KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team3:02
61KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma Women3:02
62SHAPIRA OmerCanyon SRAM Racing3:02
63HONSINGER ClaraTeam TIBCO - SVB3:02
64PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service3:11
65RAAIJMAKERS MaritParkhotel Valkenburg 3:11
66BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana3:11
67HOLDEN ElizabethBizkaia Durango3:11
68BUYSMAN NinaParkhotel Valkenburg 3:11
69WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange3:11
70MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM3:11
71FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:11
72POIDEVIN SaraRally Cycling Women3:11
73FORTIN EmilieBizkaia Durango3:30
74CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.3:33
75KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM3:33
76ALLIN PaulineTeam Arkéa3:49
77BARIL OliviaMassi - Tactic Women Team3:58
78FRANZ HeidiRally Cycling Women4:07
79VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx4:45
80BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing4:45
81TOMASI LauraAlé BTC Ljubljana4:45
82WILES TaylerTrek-Segafredo Women 5:20
83BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team5:41
84FOURNIER RoxaneSD Worx5:41
85KERBAOL CedrineTeam Arkéa6:17
86GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg 7:12
87VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg 8:49
88SQUIBAN MaevaStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling10:38
89LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg 11:11
90ABGRALL NoémieStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling12:16
91BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team12:44
92GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team12:44
93NOSKOVÁ NikolaSD Worx12:44
94MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo12:44
95RICHIOUD GretaTeam Arkéa12:44
96VETTORELLO GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo12:44
97RÜEGG NoemiStade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling12:44
98CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.12:44
99ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling12:44
100SPEROTTO Maria VittoriaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team12:44
101BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana12:44
102SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma Women12:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic